Kate Munnerlyn

St. Francis High’s Kate Munnerlyn pitches against Hollister Saturday in the NorCal Division I final. She struck out 11 batters in the Lancers’ 1-0 extra-inning loss.

 T. Mallie Brathwaite/Special to the Town Crier

For the second time in eight days, Hollister dashed the St. Francis High softball team’s dreams of repeating as a playoff champion.

The Haybalers – who surprised the top-seeded and defending champ Lancers 4-0 in the Central Coast Section Open Division final May 27 – defeated them again in Saturday’s Northern California Division I title game. Host Hollister, the top seed this time, edged No. 2 St. Francis 1-0 in nine innings.

