SF Maddison

St. Francis High’s Kyle Maddison drives to the basket against Bellarmine last week. The Lancers lost the home game 51-45, then split its next two games to put their record at 4-4 in the West Catholic Athletic League.

 T. Mallie Brathwaite/Special to the Town Crier

After a 1-2 week that began with a home loss to rival Bellarmine, the St. Francis High boys basketball team finds itself in fourth place in the West Catholic Athletic League.

The Lancers fell 51-45 to the Bells Jan. 24, rebounded Thursday by edging host Valley Christian 62-60 and lost Saturday’s home game to Riordan 62-44. The results dropped St. Francis to 4-5 in league and 11-7 overall.

