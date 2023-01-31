After a 1-2 week that began with a home loss to rival Bellarmine, the St. Francis High boys basketball team finds itself in fourth place in the West Catholic Athletic League.
The Lancers fell 51-45 to the Bells Jan. 24, rebounded Thursday by edging host Valley Christian 62-60 and lost Saturday’s home game to Riordan 62-44. The results dropped St. Francis to 4-5 in league and 11-7 overall.
St. Francis appeared to have momentum on its side entering the fourth quarter of the Bellarmine game, thanks to Kyle Maddison’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer that cut his team’s deficit to 35-32. The Lancers weren’t able to erase the deficit, however, and the Bells hung on to win their second WCAL game.
The Lancers struggled to get anything going offensively for most of the game, finding open shots but rarely getting them to fall. Two of the team’s best shooters, TJ Motil and Anujan Tennathur, were unable to find a rhythm in the first half, but fellow senior Maddison provided a spark off the bench by hitting a few shots – including a fastbreak dunk.
Yet the game was tied at 22 at halftime. The Lancers’ shooting struggles continued in the second half and they also allowed several offensive rebounds that led to second-chance points for the Bells.
St. Francis hosts St. Ignatius 7:30 p.m. Friday in another WCAL contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments