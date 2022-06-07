The St. Francis High softball team left no doubt that it was the best squad in the region, punctuating its season with a 6-0 win over Clovis in Saturday’s Northern California Division I final.
The top-seeded Lancers outscored their three NorCal opponents by a combined score of 18-2 and finished the year on an 18-game winning streak.
Host St. Francis (31-2 overall) piled up 17 hits against No. 3 Clovis (27-7). Five of them were doubles, including one by Brooke Deppiesse in the third inning that scored the Lancers’ initial run. St. Francis’ other extra-base hit came on Ella Milante’s solo homer in the fourth that made it 2-0.
The Lancers broke the game open in the fifth, scoring four times. Jessica Oakland’s double drove in two of those runs; Claire Turner and Lexi O’Gorman added an RBI each.
Turner and O’Gorman notched three hits apiece in the game; only Carly Cummings (4-for-5 with a run) topped that.
Defensively, St. Francis didn’t make a single error.
A trio of pitchers – Kate Munnerlyn, Shannon Keighran and Chloe Cummings – combined to limit Clovis to just six hits and two walks. Starter Munnerlyn, who gave way to Keighran in the fourth, earned the win.
This victory came a lot easier than the Lancers’ Central Coast Section Open Division final win a week earlier at West Valley College. St. Francis edged league rival Mitty 6-5 in nine innings on Sydney Stewart’s two-out double that scored Carly Cummings from second.
