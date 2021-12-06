Noor Almusahwi’s task of rebuilding the Los Altos High wrestling program won’t be easy. The Eagles’ sixth head coach in as many seasons, he takes over a team that’s suffered from a shortage of wrestlers and wins in recent years.
Almusahwi has overcome bigger challenges in his life, though. Much bigger.
A refugee from Iraq, Almusahwi said he lived most of his childhood on the streets and moved to Jordan and then Syria before coming to the U.S. 11 years ago at age 14.
Life didn’t get much better once he settled in San Jose.
“My mom kicked me out and I went to a foster home,” Almusahwi said. “I was lucky my wrestling coach at Pioneer (High), Fernando Flanagan, stepped in and helped me.”
Dealing with what he called “dental and mental health issues,” Almusahwi found comfort on the wrestling mat. He lacked experience, but his drive and aggression helped him become one of the top wrestlers in the Central Coast Section.
“I took fourth or fifth at CCS two years in a row,” he said. “I didn’t know technique – I just wrestled mad at the world. I was mad at being a street vendor and not having a childhood.”
Poor grades limited his educational options after high school, and Almusahwi bounced around community colleges before finding a home at Modesto Junior College. He wrestled there for two years and placed as high as third in the state.
With improved grades, Almusahwi transferred to Arizona State. He made the wrestling team, but Almusahwi said he wasn’t allowed to compete in meets because his eligibility status was in question due to the lack of a paper trail from his childhood in the Middle East. Undeterred, he trained with the team for two years.
Almusahwi graduated from ASU in 2019 with a business degree and a nearly 4.00 GPA. He’s worked as a Congressional intern, for a consulting company and is now a content analyst for Google.
“I have multiple jobs,” he said.
The latest is coaching wrestling at Los Altos. This is Almusahwi’s first stint as a head coach; he previously served as an assistant at Pioneer and Leland. He also co-founded a wrestling club at the Muslim Community Association in Santa Clara.
“It’s my dream to continue my education, and in the meantime, I want to serve the public and give back whatever I can,” Almusahwi said.
He found out about the Los Altos opening at Stanford, where he trains as a wrestler. That’s right – Almusahwi still competes. A member of the Iraqi wrestling team, he also participates in open events as a 157-pounder.
“It’s something I know and do well,” he said of the sport, “and I always want to excel.”
Almusahwi aims to succeed as coach of the Eagles as well. He said 30 students have come out for the team, and there are enough varsity wrestlers to fill every weight class. Four of the wrestlers are girls, and Almusahwi said he wants more to join so he can start a girls team one day.
Over Thanksgiving weekend, Los Altos took part in a friendly meet with Lynbrook and Mitty, beating the latter with six pins.
It’s the start of what Almusahwi hopes is a turnaround season for Los Altos – or at least a step toward a brighter future for the program.
“My main focus is to build a wrestling community,” he said. “I plan to build the program bit by bit.”
The Eagles’ SCVAL El Camino Division opener is set for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at home against Gunn.