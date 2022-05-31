Los Altos High last month recognized 12 seniors who have committed to play a sport in college.
Honorees included Carolyn Dormady (volleyball, Colorado College), Riley Capuano (cross-country and track, Claremont McKenna College), Emeline Gaunce (softball, Wellesley College), Emma Symon (volleyball, Dartmouth College), Sophie Thai (golf, Dartmouth), Ava Gowdy (acrobatics and tumbling, University of Oregon), Shawn Toney (track and field, UCLA), John O’Sullivan (football, UMass Dartmouth), Nick Teng (baseball, Whitman College), Mathis Blanc (soccer, Wesleyan University), Aidan Brenner (baseball, Claremont McKenna) and Esha Gupta (soccer, Stanford University).
