The Los Altos High boys basketball team withstood Cupertino’s sizzling start – along with an early injury to the post player who hurt the Pioneers in last month’s meeting – to win Friday’s home game 52-39.
The Eagles turned a one-point halftime deficit into a six-point lead by the end of the third quarter and held Cupertino scoreless in the fourth.
“It was a good bounce back after we lost the other day,” said Los Altos coach James Reilly, whose team faltered in the second half of its Jan. 4 SCVAL De Anza Division opener at rival Mountain View and fell 61-49. “I told the players I thought that their mentality was good, because Cupertino shot the ball really well early on and we came back and played a really good second half tonight.”
And the Eagles did it without post player Omer Sukur, who scored six points in the first quarter before exiting with a foot injury. The 6-foot-8 junior gave the smaller Pioneers fits when the teams met at the Fremont Tournament Dec. 17, a game Los Altos won 52-34.
“He’s hard for them to handle,” Reilly said. “He was clearly the influential player the first time we played them – he had eight points in the first quarter and we got out to a big lead – so I was pleased with how we sort of adjusted midway tonight.”
The Eagles went with a quicker lineup that enabled them to switch more on defense, according to Reilly, and it proved effective against perimeter-oriented Cupertino (0-2 league). The Pioneers, who put up 21 points in the first quarter and made six 3-pointers by halftime, struggled to make shots the rest of the way.
Los Altos outscored them 14-7 in the third, thanks to a strong start. The Eagles opened the quarter with a 7-2 run highlighted by Andrew Yuan’s 3-pointer. Cupertino closed the gap to 40-38 before Jerwayne Williams Jr. scored five straight points for the Eagles. Fouled on his scoop layin, the senior turned it into a three-point play and then sank two more free throws in the final minute of the quarter.
“Jerwayne played a very good second half,” Reilly said. “He was just very proactive, very influential.”
Williams tallied eight of his game-high 15 points after halftime. Colin Chou chipped in 14 points for the Eagles and Yuan added eight. Manu Shankar scored five points, and Reilly said his defense was instrumental in keeping Cupertino’s offense in check in the second half.
Los Altos outscored the Pioneers 7-0 in the fourth, forcing seven turnovers in the process. Cupertino shot 0-6 from the field.
“I thought we played very good defense in the fourth quarter,” Reilly said.
The coach wasn’t as pleased with the Eagles’ ball handling, particularly in the fourth, when they turned the ball over just as much as the Pioneers did.
“That’s something we also did against Mountain View,” Reilly said. “We need to cut down on turnovers.”
