Jerwayne Williams

Los Altos High’s Jerwayne Williams Jr. drives for a layin between two Cupertino defenders Friday night. The senior scored a game-high 15 points in the Eagles' victory.

The Los Altos High boys basketball team withstood Cupertino’s sizzling start – along with an early injury to the post player who hurt the Pioneers in last month’s meeting – to win Friday’s home game 52-39.

The Eagles turned a one-point halftime deficit into a six-point lead by the end of the third quarter and held Cupertino scoreless in the fourth.

