After two rainouts, the Los Altos High baseball team finally got to open its season last week – and did so in winning fashion. The host Eagles edged Evergreen Valley 1-0 March 1.
Jack Burcell drove in Los Altos’ lone run, hitting a 3-2 pitch to second base that brought home Adam Kamin from third in the fourth inning. Kamin reached base with a single, stole second and then advanced to third on an errant pickoff attempt, Eagles coach Gabe Stewart said.
Starter Eric Colgrove earned the win, pitching six scoreless innings. The junior struck out nine batters and walked three. He twice stranded runners at third with no outs.
Mountain View proved no match for St. Francis last week, as the Lancers routed the visiting Spartans 11-0.
St. Francis scored a run in the second, three in the fourth, three in the sixth and four in the seventh.
The Lancers outhit the Spartans 11-2 in the March 1 game.
Brent Valentine notched three hits and an RBI for St. Francis and scored three runs. Luke DeVine recorded three RBIs.
Softball
Los Altos came out swinging to start the season, whipping Woodside 13-2 Thursday.
The host Eagles jumped to a 4-0 lead in the second inning, added seven runs in the fourth and three in the fifth. They totaled 13 hits.
Winning pitcher Sophia Asar went 4-for-4 and Alysandra Barrios had three hits, including a triple, and five RBIs.
Boys volleyball
Swept by St. Francis in its season opener the previous week, Mountain View evened its record at 1-1 by beating Menlo-Atherton in four sets March 1.
Cole Palmbush notched 11 kills for the visiting Spartans and Noah Isaacson added 10.
Boys golf
Led by medalist Jason Walsh, Mountain View defeated Gunn 219-249 March 1 at Shoreline Golf Links. Walsh, a junior, shot a 42 over nine holes.
