After two rainouts, the Los Altos High baseball team finally got to open its season last week – and did so in winning fashion. The host Eagles edged Evergreen Valley 1-0 March 1.

Jack Burcell drove in Los Altos’ lone run, hitting a 3-2 pitch to second base that brought home Adam Kamin from third in the fourth inning. Kamin reached base with a single, stole second and then advanced to third on an errant pickoff attempt, Eagles coach Gabe Stewart said.

