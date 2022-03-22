Earning a spot in the girls 100-meter invitational race after another competitor dropped out, Los Altos High’s Jenna Houdek didn’t waste her opportunity at Saturday’s St. Francis Invitational.
“Even though she had the lowest seed time, she stepped up with a huge performance and placed second,” Eagles track and field coach Steph MacKenzie said.
Senior Houdek ran the race in 12.48 seconds; only Mountain View freshman Hannah Rutherford finished faster (12.35).
In the invitational mile, MacKenzie said Los Altos “had three girls run fantastic times” that qualified them for the Arcadia and Stanford invitationals. Lauren Soobrian took second (5:03), fellow junior Ella Fadil was third (5:05) and freshman Emily Soobrian came in seventh (5:12).
Fiona Bodkin also qualified for the upcoming invitationals by placing second in the 3,000 run with a personal-best 10:22.1.
The Eagles’ other top-three finishers included Olivia Pye in the discus (second, 82 feet, 11 inches), Megan MacKenzie in the triple jump (second, 35-6),
Madeline Randall in the 800 run (third, 2:16.8) and Kaylin Mootz in the triple jump (third, 34-7). MacKenzie also finished fourth in the 400 dash (1:00.58).
For the boys, Los Altos’ Shawn Toney placed among the top three in both hurdles races. The senior was second in the 300 (39.39) and third in the 110 (15.35).
Toney was also on the winning sprint medley relay team (1:36.34). Joshua Kung, also on that relay, placed in his other three events as well. The senior ran on the second-place 4x100 relay team (44.32), placed second in the the triple jump (41-1) and fourth in the long jump (20-10.5).
Boys lacrosse
Los Altos snapped a two-game losing streak by beating Burlingame 16-5 Thursday on the road.
The Eagles, who fell 14-11 to visiting Sequoia two days earlier, entered this week at 3-2 overall.
Four Los Altos players have already scored double-digit goals: Jack Denebeim (16), Jack Wald (12), Tyler Crissman (10) and Roan Seale (10).
Goalie Raiden Mori – aided by defenders Jack Park, Will Park, Ben Conner and Luka Wuthrich – has held three of the Eagles’ opponents to five goals or fewer.