Jamie Baum baseball

Los Altos High graduate Jamie Baum pitches for USA Baseball’s Women’s National Team in a friendly game against Canada.

 Ryan Freidin/Special to the Town Crier

At Los Altos High, Jamie Baum was the first and thus far only girl to make the varsity baseball team. This summer, she played on a squad comprised entirely of women.

And it wasn’t just any team. Baum earned a spot on the USA Baseball Women’s National Team, which faced host Canada in a five-game friendly series that wrapped up last week in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

