Two senior men’s Northern California champion tennis teams with Los Altos residents recently participated in the United States Tennis Association’s National Invitational Tournament in Surprise, Ariz. The event featured players age 65 and over with skill levels of 6.0 to 9.0.
The two Sunnyvale-based teams – Men’s Adult 65-plus 6.0 and Men’s Adult 65-plus 7.0 – qualified for the nationals by winning their respective USTA NorCal sectionals last summer in Oakley.
Sunnyvale’s 6.0 team placed third in the national tournament, held over the winter. Members included Los Altos residents Bill Moniz, age 75, and team captain Jerry Machle, 85.
A day after making the final four with a late-night victory over the Intermountain team from Nevada, Sunnyvale fell 3-0 to an Arizona team in the semifinals. Later that day, Sunnyvale claimed third place by edging Southern Section champ North Carolina 2-1 in 90-plus degree heat.
Sunnyvale’s 7.0 team, which also included Moniz, was hampered by injuries and COVID-19 concerns. The squad won only one match, but Moniz noted that it put up strong opposition against three of the top four teams that made it to the final four. Several of the players on the Sunnyvale team were competing in the nationals for the first time.
“We didn’t advance but we were ‘winners’ just by being there,” team captain Larry Hayes said. “It is an honor to play at the Nationals. A dream come true for USTA players. Especially for these old geezers from Northern California.”