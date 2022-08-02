Chulani tennis

Alisha Chulani plays the net in a doubles match at the NCAA Division III national tournament her team won in the spring.

 Courtesy of Alisha Chulani

Alisha Chulani’s versatility on the tennis court paid off in the spring, as the Los Altos native helped the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps women’s tennis team win the NCAA Division III national championship.

Throughout her freshman season, Chulani played wherever the team needed her most, switching from singles to doubles and back again.

