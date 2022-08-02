Alisha Chulani’s versatility on the tennis court paid off in the spring, as the Los Altos native helped the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps women’s tennis team win the NCAA Division III national championship.
Throughout her freshman season, Chulani played wherever the team needed her most, switching from singles to doubles and back again.
During the NCAA tournament – which CMS capped by beating top-seeded University of Chicago 5-1 in the final – Chulani played No. 1 doubles with Nikolina Batoshvili.
“My partner and I were not even playing together at the beginning of the season,” Chulani said. “And it sort of just happened toward the end. It’s all a moving machine.”
Even so, the duo finished the playoffs undefeated (3-0). However, their perfect record did not come without struggle. In their pro-set championship match against Chicago, Chulani and Batoshvili lost a 5-1 lead that nearly allowed their opponents to prevail. But they recovered to eke out an 8-6 win.
“I think remembering that we’ve been in those tough moments and survived those tough moments together was really
important,” Chulani said. “We had faith in ourselves.”
Their victory took place on the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla., far from her tennis roots in Los Altos. Chulani is a 2020 graduate of St. Francis High, where she was a standout singles player for the Lancers. She also played in USTA tournaments.
“Other than the fall when I was playing high school (tennis), I was doing a lot of my own tournaments and junior tournaments through USTA – that’s all individual,” Chulani said. “It’s just kind of you and your parents, which is great, because I’ve built a relationship with them through that, but I think it’s just a lot more fun when you have 10 of your best friends and a coach who really, really knows what they’re doing.”
Chulani isn’t likely to forget how she and her CMS teammates celebrated their championship.
“We went out for dinner and a lot of my teammates and families were there. So that was really sweet because they were able to come with us,” Chulani said. “And it was sort of the first time that our families were able to spend a lot of time with us. Because before that, we were obviously really busy with our matches and recovery.”
With the season and school year over, Chulani is back in Los Altos practicing tennis and working on software development for her internship with ESPN.
Chulani said she is using the summer and fall to decide on her major before it is due in the spring, and it will likely be computer science or engineering.
