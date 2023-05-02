Tommy Schott

St. Francis High’s Tommy Schott, making contact against Mitty April 25, went 3-for-4 in the Lancers’ win over Riordan Friday.

 T. Mallie Brathwaite/Town Crier file photo

Los Altos High last week left no doubt that it has the top track and field team in the SCVAL De Anza Division.

The Eagles boys and girls both decisively claimed team titles at Thursday’s division finals at Gunn High, outscoring second-place squads from Los Gatos by double-digit points. The girls beat the Wildcats 141-94, while the boys prevailed 121-101 over Los Gatos at the seven-team meet.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.