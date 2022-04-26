The Los Altos High gymnastics team posted its highest score of the season in winning last week’s home meet. The Eagles’ team score of 140.050 put them well ahead of runner-up Mountain View (112.650) and third-place Gilroy (55.850).
Los Altos won all four events April 20, while Mountain View placed second on the vault and floor exercise.
“Both Los Altos and Mountain View performed well,” said Sarah Wallace, who coaches both teams. “After being on spring break (the previous) week, they had solid performances and should be happy with how they did.”
Individually, Spartan junior Anna Kolpakova placed first all-around for the second meet in a row. Her score of 37.200 edged Eagle senior Allie Bricca (37.050), also the runner-up two weeks prior. Kolpakova won the uneven bars (9.500) and floor (9.700), finished second on balance beam (9.100) and tied for second on vault (8.900). Bricca won beam (9.700) and placed second on floor (9.650).
Mountain View’s Alice Chegwidden and Los Altos’ Emilie Enser tied for fourth all-around with scores of 35.850. Chegwidden took second on bars (9.400), and Enser tied for second on vault (8.900).
Two more Eagles placed in the top 10 all-around: Sarah Mosalem (eighth, 34.600) and Olivia Massey (tied for ninth, 24.850).
Baseball
After a 1-2 week that included a split with Santa Clara – which entered the home-and-home series in sixth place in league – Los Altos coach Gabe Stewart acknowledged that his team’s playoff hopes are fading.
Saturday’s 2-0 non-league home loss to visiting Aptos put the Eagles at 7-14 overall. Their split with Santa Clara earlier in the week dropped them into a tie for fifth in the SCVAL De Anza Division at 4-6.
Los Altos’ victory over the Bruins came April 20, a 4-3 result on the road. Down 3-0 after one inning, the Eagles rallied in the second after loading the bases. Adam Kamin delivered a two-run single and Jackson O’Reilly singled in the tying run.
Los Altos went ahead in the fifth, thanks to the fleet feet of Gareth Cartier. Beating out an infield single and then advancing to second when Aidan Brenner was hit by a pitch, Cartier stole third and safely raced home on Nick Teng’s fielder’s choice.
Santa Clara loaded the bases with two away in the fifth, but starter Aaron Baum thwarted the threat by inducing a fly out on a full-count pitch.
Rowan Sims pitched the last two frames to earn the save, setting the Bruins down in order in the seventh.
The Eagles, who fell 9-2 at home to Santa Clara Friday, face rival Mountain View this week.
The Spartans (4-6 league, 13-10 overall) split with first-place Palo Alto last week. They followed an 11-1 loss with a 9-4 victory. Billy Peir notched three hits and an RBI in Friday’s home victory and Shota Fletcher drove in two runs.
Chase Yocum picked up the win, striking out five and walking one over six innings of work.
Mountain View hosts Los Altos 4 p.m. today and visits the Eagles at the same time Friday.
St. Francis stretched its winning streak to 15 games with Saturday’s 4-0 shutout of Paly in non-league play.
Blake Rogers struck out eight and walked two over six frames. Elias Duncan had two hits and three RBIs for the Lancers (20-2 overall).
Softball
St. Francis outscored its two opponents by a combined 28-0 last week and has now won six games in a row.
The host Lancers routed Valley Christian 17-0 in league play April 19 and shellacked Silver Creek 11-0 Friday outside of league.
Jessica Oakland slugged two homers versus Valley and hit another against Silver Creek.
St. Francis entered this week at 4-0 in the West Catholic Athletic League and 19-2 overall.