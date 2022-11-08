Los Altos High freshman Bella Jacutin-Mariona “played her heart out,” Eagles girls tennis coach Hung Nguyen said, and finished third in last week’s SCVAL singles tournament at Gunn.
She was the only freshman in the final four and is a second alternate for the upcoming Central Coast Section singles tournament.
In the CCS team playoffs that begin this week, Los Altos (19-4 overall) is seeded fifth.
Boys water polo
Third-seeded Los Altos cruised to a 10-3 win over visiting No. 6 Mountain View in the CCS Division I quarterfinals Saturday.
The Eagles (11-17) were slated to face No. 2 Mitty (14-13) in Tuesday’s semifinals, played after the Town Crier’s deadline.
