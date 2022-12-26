After a slow start to the season, the Los Altos High boys basketball team finds itself just a game below .500 entering league.
The Eagles, who dropped four of their first five games, improved to 5-6 overall after placing third at the Fremont Tournament. Los Altos beat Homestead 43-36 in the Dec. 15 opener, fell to Fremont 56-55 the next day and crushed Cupertino 52-34 Dec. 17. Center Omer Sukur made the all-tournament team.
The Eagles’ improved play of late is just what coach James Reilly was hoping for after his squad slumped to 1-4 early this month.
“It’s very much a new group … and even the older players are not experienced,” Reilly said minutes after Los Altos’ Dec. 3 loss to Amador Valley in The King’s Academy Tournament. “The other guys are capable, they just have to get up to speed, and I think they will.”
The Eagles are scheduled to visit rival Mountain View 7 p.m. Jan. 4 to begin SCVAL De Anza Division play.
The Spartans ran their winning streak to six games with a 70-51 home win over Scotts Valley Dec. 15.
Mountain View (6-2) built a 38-18 lead by halftime and fended off a late charge by the Falcons. Jayden Minor led the Spartans with 17 points and Cole Palmbush had 13.
Mountain View is playing in the Aptos High/Warriors NorCal Invitational this week at Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz.
St. Francis cruised to a 70-47 win over Leigh Saturday in the DJ Frandsen Invitational at Bellarmine. The Lancers improved to 5-1.
Girls basketball
Los Altos jumped out to a 17-4 first-quarter lead en route to a 44-30 victory at Gunn Dec. 17.
Tara Davari paced the Eagles with 14 points and Natalie Holm added eight. Tessa Player grabbed 13 rebounds for Los Altos (5-3).
Pinewood dipped to 1-2 after falling 65-52 to University Dec. 17 at a one-day tournament at Moreau Catholic. Jolyn Ding poured in 19 points for the Panthers; Alex Facelo contributed 13 and Jade Ramirez had 10.
Boys soccer
Jim McGuirk’s 350th win as Mountain View’s coach came Dec. 16 in the Spartans’ 3-0 shutout against Milpitas.
Ali Edris scored on a corner kick goal just before halftime to give Mountain View the lead. Carlos Alfaro and Luc Bortolato added goals in the second half.
“Our defense was pretty stout, led by Bryan Kim and Eduardo Caballero,” said McGuirk, in his 36th year as coach. “Jonathan Palominos and Sola Nishimura did a great job controlling the middle.”
The host Spartans improved to 5-0-1.
Nikhil Morales scored twice in Los Altos’ 5-1 shellacking of Saratoga Dec. 17. Ata Sen, Yuki Yanase and Alex Hofmann each posted a goal and an assist for the host Eagles (4-0-1).
St. Francis played Gunn to a 1-1 tie in the Sunnyvale Cup final, then lost to the Titans on penalty kicks, 4-2, Dec. 17. The Lancers went to 1-1-1 overall.
Girls soccer
After a 6-0 start, St. Francis suffered its first loss of the season Dec. 17. St. Ignatius edged the Lancers 1-0 in the Firebird Classic final Dec. 17 at Fremont.
Mountain View finished third at the tournament by routing Carlmont 4-0 earlier that day. Juno Winegar produced two goals for the Spartans (3-2-1); Karena Shah and Laila Edris added one each.
