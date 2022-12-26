Omer Sukur

Los Altos High’s Omer Sukur, above, dribbles past a Homestead defender in the boys basketball tournament at Fremont. Sukur made the all-tourney team.

 T. Mallie Brathwaite/Special to the Town Crier

After a slow start to the season, the Los Altos High boys basketball team finds itself just a game below .500 entering league.

The Eagles, who dropped four of their first five games, improved to 5-6 overall after placing third at the Fremont Tournament. Los Altos beat Homestead 43-36 in the Dec. 15 opener, fell to Fremont 56-55 the next day and crushed Cupertino 52-34 Dec. 17. Center Omer Sukur made the all-tournament team.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.