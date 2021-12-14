The Los Altos High boys basketball team surely opened some eyes by nearly beating host St. Francis a week into the season and have likely gained more believers since by winning four in a row.
The last three victories came at the Burlingame Lions Club Tournament, which Los Altos won Saturday by beating the host team 52-40.
“Burlingame had a big student section at the championship game,” Eagles coach Trevor Naas said. “It was a loud and exciting high school basketball environment. Our guys played with poise and handled the environment well. We were able to set the tone with our defense early and held them to 14 points in the first half.”
The Eagles led by 16 at intermission and after three quarters. Andrew Reilly totaled 16 points to lead Los Altos; Jake Skaggs and Varun Madabhushi added 11 each. Skaggs, who scored 18 points in the Eagles’ 63-61 opening-round win over Half Moon Bay and in their 55-42 victory against Hillsdale in the semifinals, was selected tournament MVP. Reilly and Zach Fagin were named to the all-tourney team.
“It was a good team win,” Naas said. “We had many players contribute. Shawn Toney played great defense and Alonso Gomez, Jerwayne Williams, Akshaan Ahuja and Andrew Yuan all made contributions off the bench.”
Los Altos (5-1) opens SCVAL De Anza Division play at Palo Alto (4-1) 7:45 p.m. Friday.
Girls basketball
Los Altos remained undefeated by beating Lynbrook 42-29 at Saturday’s Leland Shootout.
In what coach Erik Stuart called “a very physical game,” the Eagles withstood the Vikings’ pressure defense on the way to their fifth win of the season.
Abby Lu scored 10 points to lead Los Altos. The senior guard put up 14 points in the Eagles’ previous game, a 54-10 home rout of University Dec. 8. That’s the fewest points Los Altos has allowed an opponent since 2015.
Junior Maggie Byrne scored 10 points versus University and tallied 12 a day earlier in her first varsity start, a game the Eagles won 52-23 over visiting Cupertino.
Los Altos visits Palo Alto (5-1) 6:15 p.m. Friday to open its SCVAL De Anza Division slate.
Wrestling
Mountain View placed 20th out of 42 teams at Saturday’s Webber Lawson Tournament, held at Fremont High in Sunnyvale.
Calvin Conaway finished third in the 220-pound weight class and Nate Wilson won the consolation championship at 145 pounds.