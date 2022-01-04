The Los Altos High boys basketball team returned from last week’s Aptos High/Santa Cruz Warriors Tournament with the championship trophy.
The Eagles went 3-0 at the three-day event, beating Pioneer 59-53 in the title game Dec. 29 at Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz.
Jake Skaggs was named tournament MVP, and fellow senior Andrew Reilly made the all-tourney team.
“I was very pleased with our team’s effort,” coach Trevor Naas said. “We had a lot of different players contribute, and Jake had an outstanding tournament.”
Skaggs tallied 26 points and five rebounds in the final; Reilly contributed 14 points and four rebounds.
Skaggs had 24 points and Reilly 14 the previous day, when Los Altos topped Lowell 53-48. Varun Madabhushi added 11 points.
In their Dec. 27 opener, the Eagles crushed Summit Shasta 69-38 behind 17 points from Skaggs and 10 courtesy of Madabhushi.
Los Altos, on a four-game winning streak, entered this week 10-2 overall. The Eagles are slated to visit Santa Clara 7:45 p.m. Friday for an SCVAL De Anza Division game.
Mountain View went 2-1 at the tourney (third place) to get to 8-4 overall. The Spartans opened by routing North Monterey County 55-35 and then lost 45-35 to Saratoga before beating what coach Kevin Mack called “a very good” Berkeley team 48-43 Dec. 29.
Joe Brown led the Spartans with 12 points against Berkeley. He had seven versus Saratoga and Joey Peir scored a team-high eight. Brown put up 18 points against North Monterey County and Patrick Kane added 11.
St. Francis pulled away from Santa Cruz in the fourth quarter to win the boys side of the Joe Schram Holiday Basketball Classic it hosted last week. Outscoring the Cardinals 26-12 in the final stanza, the Lancers prevailed 65-55 Thursday.
Harlan Banks finished with 14 points to pace St. Francis (8-2). Vince Barringer and Tim Netane added 13 points each.
Girls basketball
Pinewood won the Joe Schram Holiday Basketball Classic with a 59-48 win over host St. Francis Thursday.
Up seven at halftime, the Panthers pulled away in the third quarter by outscoring the Lancers 22-9.
Elle Ladine totaled 30 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for Pinewood (5-1). Kaile Cruz added 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting that included a pair of 3s.
Jess Oakland and Sydney Stewart scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, for St. Francis (10-1).
Los Altos bounced back from a 63-16 loss to Pinewood in the opening round of the tourney by winning its next two games to place fifth. The Eagles (8-2) beat Capuchino 34-26 and then Riordan 32-28 in overtime to claim the consolation championship.
Los Altos led Riordan 18-12 at halftime of Thursday’s game but put up only seven points in the second half. The Eagles matched that total in OT and held the Crusaders to just three points.
Macy Watson finished with 13 points; Tessa Player and Natalie Holm contributed seven each.
Girls soccer
Mountain View continued its winning ways by going 3-0 over the holiday break.
The Spartans (7-0-1) defeated Palo Alto 4-0 in the third-place game of the Fremont Firebird Classic Dec. 18, routed Bullard 6-0 Dec. 28 in Fresno and edged visiting Menlo-Atherton 2-1 Thursday.
Allie Montoya and Laila Edris each scored four goals during that stretch and Karina Shah had three, while Isabella Walker notched four assists. Edris, a freshman, scored all of her goals against Bullard.
St. Francis won the Firebird Classic by defeating St. Ignatius 3-1 Dec. 18.
Charlotte Kohler scored twice and Grace Paulson made the other goal.
The Lancers improved to 5-0-1.
Boys soccer
St. Francis squeaked by Los Altos 1-0 behind a goal from Alex Giannopoulos in the Homestead Christmas Cup Dec. 18.
The Lancers improved to 4-2; the Eagles fell to 1-3-2.