Although Trevor Naas has stepped down as boys basketball coach at Los Altos High, he’s not stepping away from the game altogether.
“I’m coaching my daughter’s seventh-grade club team,” he said. “I’m enjoying it.”
Naas enjoyed coaching the Eagles as well, he added, but it limited the time he could spend with his daughter and son, a fifth-grader who’s also playing afterschool sports.
“I would miss their games when I was coaching,” said the Campbell resident, who teaches PE at Columbia Middle School in Sunnyvale. “We don’t live in the (Los Altos) community.”
So, after six seasons with the Eagles, Naas resigned last month.
“It was a tough decision, but the right one,” he said. “After sitting down with my wife after the season, we felt it was the right time.”
In his time at Los Altos – which followed seven years as varsity coach at Saratoga – Naas guided the Eagles to an 88-57 record. Los Altos made the Central Coast Section playoffs all six seasons and went as far as the Division I semifinals (2018). In the SCVAL De Anza Division – which Naas called “the toughest public-school league in CCS” – the Eagles placed as high as second (2020) and twice took third (this year and 2018).
Naas’ last game as coach will probably be hard for him to forget. Playing at Menlo-Atherton in the CCS Division I quarterfinals Feb. 22, Los Altos rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter – only to lose 57-55 on a last-second layin.
“That was a tough one, no doubt,” he said. “But I told the guys afterward that I was proud of the way we battled and competed. Sometimes, the ball doesn’t bounce your way.”
A month later, Naas met with the players to tell them he was leaving Los Altos.
“It surprised a few kids,” he said. “I chatted with them, and it was all smooth. I’m not leaving on bad terms. I loved working with the kids. It was a great six years.”
This past season was especially memorable for Naas.
“We had a great group of kids – they made it fun to go to the gym every day,” he said. “And after going through COVID, it was great to have fans in the stands again.”
The stands were at near-capacity both times Los Altos played rival Mountain View, coached by a man who has known Naas for nearly 20 years. Kevin Mack said he and Naas first crossed paths in the early 2000s when they were getting their start as JV coaches. Mack was at Pioneer and Naas was at Branham.
“Trevor’s a great coach and his teams are always well prepared,” Mack said. “It was fun to coach against him. I hate to see him go.”
Naas wouldn’t rule out a return to the high school sideline one day, perhaps when his kids are older. For now, he’s got a seventh-grade team to coach.
“I enjoy it, obviously,” Naas said of coaching. “I think I’ll always stay involved in the game some way.”
Los Altos assistant coach James Reilly is believed to be interested in taking over for Naas but did not confirm if he has applied for the job when contacted by the Town Crier. Reilly served as the Eagles head coach for seven years, resigning in 2012 for similar reasons as Naas.