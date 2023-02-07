After faltering at the finish against Los Gatos High two days earlier, the Los Altos High girls basketball team appeared to take out its frustrations on Monte Vista Christian Saturday afternoon. The host Eagles mauled the Mustangs 59-37 in a non-league game that wasn’t even that close.
“I was worried that this game would be a little bit of an energy letdown after being beat up physically and emotionally Thursday,” coach Erik Stuart said, “but we didn’t have that problem, obviously.”
Los Altos scored the first 10 points and led by as many as 33 in the second half.
Natalie Holm, who scored 10 points Saturday, said Thursday’s 49-39 loss at Los Gatos “was definitely a motivator.” The Eagles led 21-16 at halftime, but the first-place Wildcats outscored them 20-11 in the fourth quarter of the SCVAL De Anza Division contest.
“The fact that we were with them until the end gave us confidence going into this game,” Holm said.
Los Altos (12-10 overall) probably could have put Saturday’s game away by halftime, but a flurry of fouls and point-blank misses allowed the vertically challenged Mustangs (7-13) to hang around.
After Maggie Byrne scored down low off a pass from Holm to make it 10-0 with 2:22 left in the first, Monte Vista Christian scored six straight points to cap the quarter. The Eagles opened the second quarter with a 13-0 run featuring seven points from Mira Sundar, whose 3-point swish made it 23-6. But Los Altos soon put the Mustangs in the bonus, and they went 8-for-10 from the foul line in the final three minutes of the half.
That helped Monte Vista Christian – which committed 16 turnovers and made only three field goals in the first half – close the gap to 27-16 by intermission.
“We had some defensive success early on, and later in the first half we were keeping our feet on the floor and reaching to try to get a steal,” Stuart said of his team’s foul trouble. “I reminded them at halftime that we want to keep our feet active and our hands up and out, and we want to get steals on passes – not off the dribble.”
The Eagles apparently took that advice to heart. Tara Davari swiped the Mustangs’ inbound pass to open the second half, turning it into a layup. Less than a minute later, Byrne made a fastbreak layup off a long pass from Tessa Player after another Mustangs turnover.
Sundar’s layin off a steal at the five-minute mark of the third quarter pushed Los Altos’ lead to 36-17. The senior finished with a team- and season-high 14 points.
“It’s one of the best games I’ve seen her play,” Stuart said. “She’s usually sort of our defensive stopper, but today she got her offense working, too, which was nice.”
The Eagles closed the quarter on a 7-0 run that included a drive and 3-pointer from freshman Ella McFarlane. Los Altos opened the fourth with an 8-0 run ignited by Macy Watson, who banked in a 3-pointer. Ahead 57-24 midway through the fourth, the Eagles emptied their bench.
Los Altos totaled a season-high 23 steals in the game, nine of them by Davari.
“Tara was fantastic today,” Stuart said of the senior, who also contributed four points and three assists.
Watson finished with eight points; Byrne and McFarlane chipped in seven each.
The Eagles, who have a bye Friday, visit Saratoga 7 p.m. Tuesday to close league play.
