Tara Davari

Los Altos High’s Tara Davari, dribbling against Los Gatos, had nine steals Saturday.

 T. Mallie Brathwaite/Special to the Town Crier

After faltering at the finish against Los Gatos High two days earlier, the Los Altos High girls basketball team appeared to take out its frustrations on Monte Vista Christian Saturday afternoon. The host Eagles mauled the Mustangs 59-37 in a non-league game that wasn’t even that close.

“I was worried that this game would be a little bit of an energy letdown after being beat up physically and emotionally Thursday,” coach Erik Stuart said, “but we didn’t have that problem, obviously.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.