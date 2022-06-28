Los Altos High’s Dylan Kim recently returned from the 2022 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in South Korea with a pair of medals.
As a member of Team USA, the Mountain View resident won a silver medal in the Junior Freestyle Division for Pairs and a bronze medal in the Junior Freestyle Division for Mixed Teams.
Freestyle Poomsae is a series of creative taekwondo movements combined with acrobatics performed with music. The Junior Freestyle Division for Pairs involves a male and a female performing together, and the Junior Freestyle Division for Mixed Teams involves three males and two females (or vice versa) performing together.
Kim said he felt nervous at first but was more excited and exhilarated once he began competing. The rising junior added that the support of teammates and the strong bonds he has with them and his coaches helped him perform his best at the championships.
Kim will represent the U.S. at two more competitions over the summer. He is headed to Heredia, Costa Rica, later this month for the 2022 Pan American Junior and Cadet Taekwondo Championships and then to Salt Lake City in July for the 2022 Taekwondo National Championships.
