The Los Altos High boys basketball team started strong, but St. Francis’ Isaiah Kerr finished stronger in Thursday’s non-league game.
The senior scored 11 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Lancers to a 69-68 win over the visiting Eagles, who held a 14-point advantage early in the second quarter.
“When we’re down in a game like this, I think it’s important to keep your poise,” Kerr said, “and when I’ve got to score, I’ve got to go get it – so that’s what I did.”
Almost every time St. Francis needed a basket in the fourth, the University of Montana-bound guard delivered by driving to the hoop.
“Kerr just really was a force in the fourth quarter,” Eagles coach Trevor Naas said. “He got to the rack a lot and finished.”
The first of those finishes gave the Lancers their biggest advantage since early in the first quarter at 58-53 with 6:17 to play. Los Altos scored the next six points – four of which came from Jake Skaggs (putback and reverse layin) – to regain the lead just more than a minute later. Kerr responded by making a drive from the left baseline, despite getting fouled, and the free throw that followed.
Los Altos’ Andrew Reilly tied the game at 61 by driving through the middle of the key, but Kerr countered it. The two guards traded scoring drives again, making it 65-63 St. Francis with 2:33 to go.
Coming off the bench, Jerwayne Williams Jr. then drained a 3-pointer to put the Eagles up one. Kerr answered again – fouled making another drive – but missed the free throw. The Lancers were now clinging to a one-point lead with 1:15 left.
Los Altos didn’t waver. Reilly cut to the hoop and scored inside on a pass from Skaggs, giving the Eagles a 68-67 edge with 51 seconds remaining.
This time, St. Francis turned to Brylan Lundy, who drove middle to score the go-ahead basket with 37 ticks left.
“Brylan did a nice job,” St. Francis coach Mike Motil said of the senior guard, who totaled 12 points. “He got a big bucket there at the end of the game.”
After a timeout, the Eagles got up four shots on their next possession – the first of which was blocked by Vince Barringer – yet couldn’t convert. Los Altos fouled Lundy, who missed the free throw but got back on defense in time to stop Reilly – racing the other way after grabbing the rebound – from getting up a shot. Lundy knocked the ball out of bounds before Reilly reached the paint, leaving just 0.01 seconds on the clock. Kerr tipped the baseline inbound pass, and the game was over.
“Obviously, being that close, we would like to get one of those shots to drop at the end,” Naas said, “but I’m really proud of their effort.”
The Eagles had plenty of shots drop in the first quarter – including four from beyond the arc – to jump out to a 26-13 advantage. Down 5-0 after the first minute, Los Altos scored the next 10 points. Half of them came from Reilly, who buried a 3-pointer on an inbound play to tie the game and then made a breakaway layup to give the Eagles their first lead.
The senior guard finished with a team-high 21 points. Forward Skaggs scored 11 of his 20 points in the period, capped by a 3 from the right baseline in the final minute.
Williams sank a pair of free throws with 7:03 left in the second to give Los Altos its biggest lead at 29-15. St. Francis cut the deficit to three by intermission, thanks to a 12-1 run to end the half that featured a pair of 3s by Barringer.
The Eagles built the lead back to eight midway through the third, despite making just one field goal – a 3 from Reilly. The Lancers struggled from the field as well, missing their first eight shots of the quarter. Barringer ended the drought with a top-of-the key 3 that bounced in and out before falling through the cylinder. That ignited an 11-0 run for St. Francis capped by another Barringer 3, which put his team up 50-47 with 24 seconds left in the period.
Reilly broke Los Altos’ scoreless streak by driving right for a layin with three seconds left in the quarter, narrowing St. Francis’ advantage to one.
Barringer opened the fourth with another trey and then scored just inside the arc after Skaggs made a putback. Barringer finished with 21 points.
The Lancers outscored the Eagles 56-42 after the opening quarter.
“I think our defensive intensity just changed after the first quarter,” Motil said, “and then we found some offensive consistency.”
This marked the first time Los Altos and St. Francis has played in years – Naas said the last meeting was likely well before he took over the Eagles in 2016 – but the teams did face off in summer league.
“I know some of the guys on the other team, and they actually came out playing great,” Kerr said of Los Altos. “It’s always good to play against people you know – there’s always just a little bit more fire.”
St. Francis, which beat Moreau Catholic 63-56 Saturday at the Oscar Frayer Invitational in Hayward, is now 3-0. Los Altos is 2-1 after defeating visiting Lynbrook 60-48 Saturday.