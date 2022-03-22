March Madness isn’t short on local high school graduates, as several of them are on college teams that made the NCAA basketball playoffs this year – from Division I to Division III.
NCAA Division I
Pinewood School graduate Hannah Jump came off the bench to score a game-high 15 points in top-seeded Stanford University’s 78-37 home rout of No. 16 Montana State Friday in the first round of the women’s tournament. The junior guard played 19 minutes and made five of her 11 shots from 3-point range.
In Sunday’s second-round game, Jump contributed nine points off the bench in the Cardinal’s 91-65 thrashing of No. 8 Kansas. She made a trio of 3-pointers in five attempts. Jump also had two rebounds in her 17 minutes on the court.
Stanford (30-3 overall) advances to the Sweet 16, scheduled to face No. 4 Maryland (23-8) Friday in the Spokane Regional.
On the men’s side, St. Francis grad Logan Johnson scored a game-high 18 points for fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s College in its 72-56 loss to No. 4 UCLA in the second round Saturday. The point guard shot 3-for-5 from beyond the arc, grabbed five rebounds and had three assists.
Johnson also led the Gaels in their 82-53 rout of No. 12 Indiana in Thursday’s opening round. He shot 8-of-13 from the field and pulled down six rebounds.
NCAA Division II
St. Francis grad Paige Uyehara scored a team-best 18 points in Azusa Pacific University’s 82-74 loss to host Cal State East Bay in the women’s west regional semifinals March 12.
The sophomore guard put up a game-high 27 the day before to lead the Cougars to an 89-86 overtime win over Cal State San Marcos in the quarterfinals. Uyehara’s deep 3-pointer at the buzzer sent the game into OT.
Pinewood grad Akayla Hackson paced San Marcos with 20 points, five of them coming in the extra period. The senior guard also grabbed five rebounds in the game and dished out two assists.
NCAA Division III
A pair of Pinewood grads helped the Tufts University women advance as far as the Sweet 16, a round in which the Jumbos fell 48-45 to host Amherst College March 11.
Senior co-captain Erin Poindexter-McHan started at shooting guard for Tufts, and freshman point guard Annika Decker played off the bench.