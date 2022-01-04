I began playing tennis the year after I learned to run. I was 5 years old when my dad started taking me to local tennis lessons led by coach Francois Chan, a protégé of Dick Gould, the most successful coach in the history of Stanford University men’s tennis.
But contrary to how most stories like these often start, I remember absolutely hating it.
Five-year-old Jason was immature and your typical class clown – something Francois didn’t appreciate. Causing a ruckus in line would lead to being made to sit out and made fun of by Francois. Every weekend I begged my dad to stop taking me to learn tennis from the “mean man.”
But my dad was adamant – I was to stick it out no matter what kind of excuses I thought up and threw at him. As time went on and I began to accept my fate, a new question popped up in my head: What if I tried to win Francois’ respect?
Before long, our relationship superseded tennis. It became more than just him teaching me the fundamentals of forehands, backhands and serves – he also taught me mental fortitude, discipline and what it meant to push myself. Hearing Francois’ constant, wildly varying stories on topics ranging from famed alums to random video games he always tried to get us on, his clinics weren’t just a place to hit some balls, but also a home away from home, a haven from the stresses of life.
I was 11 when I found out Francois had Parkinson’s disease. At the time, I wasn’t too sure what that meant, but as the years went on, I saw the effects it had on him. A lurking feeling of pain and anxiety stirred in my mind: What would happen to him? When would he leave? Would he be OK? How do I stop this?
As the years passed, I felt there was nothing I could do. In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Francois retired. That week, my nine-year routine ended. The irregularity of life after his retirement was shocking. At that moment, I knew I had to do something for Francois.
That summer, I called some of the friends I made from his clinics, who remain some of my closest friends. I told them we had to do something to pay tribute to Francois. They agreed without hesitation. We cleared our schedules for the next couple of months and started a nonprofit tennis clinic to raise money to fight Parkinson’s. We called it JAMMA, which combines the first letter of the names of the five initial members: Jason Zhang, Archer Date, Megan Choy, Mitchell Pham and Alex Wong.
The next six months flipped my life upside down. We started laying the bricks to rebuild the community Francois created as a way to honor him. Any money we made was donated to Parkinson’s research at the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Pouring weeks of research into how to deal with kids and perfecting our curriculum, we knew that as long as we stuck together and kept putting in hard work, it would pay off.
We held our first class May 2. I still remember the nerves that day: six coaches, five students. Would they like us? Would the kids have fun? How would they respond to our feedback? As the first minutes of the class passed, the nerves melted away and all the time we devoted to this cause started paying off.
Our journey has been an absolutely wild ride and, looking back on it now, I know the sky’s the limit for JAMMA. Since opening day, we’ve grown the team of six coaches to 23 (and counting), surpassed 100 community signups and donated more than $15,000 to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
As we continue to grow, I’ve been reflecting on what exactly clicked for us and got us to where we are today. Ultimately, I’m almost certain it’s a result of our passion and love for the game and the community – something Francois worked so hard to cultivate.
Parkinson’s has affected more than 10 million people around the world. But its impact is far more widespread than just those 10 million people; our members know this from personal experience. When I think about JAMMA, we’re not just doing this to reach a certain amount donation-wise – we’re doing this because we don’t want another kid to lose a role model, a father, a best friend. But most importantly, we don’t want another person like Francois, working so hard to serve his community, to have it taken away from him.
For more information on JAMMA and its clinics, visit jammatennisclinic.github.io.
JAMMA co-founder Jason Zhang is a junior at Mountain View High.