The Santa Clara Valley Athletic League’s recent decision to join the Peninsula Athletic League for football won’t impact Mountain View High as much as it will Los Altos next season.
Mountain View remains in the De Anza Division, which looks almost the same as last year. The Spartans will continue to compete against Homestead, Los Gatos, Milpitas, Palo Alto and Wilcox. The only change is that last-place Santa Clara is no longer in the division, now reduced to six teams. As one of two A-level divisions in the now 32-team league, the De Anza will still automatically qualify four squads for the Central Coast Section playoffs (Mountain View placed fifth last season but earned an at-large berth).
While Los Altos hasn’t moved, either, the El Camino Division the Eagles play in will look quite different as it shrinks from seven to six teams. Cupertino and Gunn are the only other holdovers from last season; Santa Clara joins The King’s Academy and Sequoia from the PAL as the division’s newest members. One of two B-level divisions in the PAL-SCVAL, the El Camino will still get two automatic CCS qualifiers.
“The A divisions are pretty much the same,” Los Altos coach Dave DeGeronimo said, “but the Bs are more competitive from top to bottom.”
That has a lot to do with the creation of an eight-team C-level division called the Lake that will include schools from the SCVAL and PAL suffering from low turnout, thus hampering their ability to compete. The division will include four teams from the El Camino – Fremont, Lynbrook, Saratoga and Monta Vista – that Los Altos beat by a combined 119-26 last fall.
“The C gives teams time to rebuild,” DeGeronimo said. “Otherwise, you could see some programs disappear.”
SCVAL commissioner Brad Metheany said he was determined not to let that happen. That’s why he pushed so hard to get the leagues to join forces – even if it took three years to get the PAL to agree to do so.
“It’s good for both leagues,” said Metheany, who heaped praise on PAL commissioner Terry Stogner for his role in getting the deal done last month. “The most important thing is that it saves the schools that are really struggling. It lets them play people like them and keep football alive.”
Just don’t call it a merger.
“The CCS says we can’t use that word because it’s outside the rules,” Metheany said. “It’s two leagues coming together in football only.”
Along with what the SCVAL commissioner hopes is more competitive balance, the perks of being in a supersized league include scheduling. In addition to playing everyone else in their division, teams are assured two crossover games against other squads in the league.
“I like that there are seven guaranteed games,” Metheany said. “Those two mandatory crossover games are really important for the teams in the A divisions.”
Mountain View is scheduled to visit Half Moon Bay, an A team in the league’s Bay Division, Sept. 16.
“We’ve played a number of those teams (from the PAL),” said Shelley Smith just days before retiring as coach of the Spartans last month. “The match-ups are good for them and us. The interests are the same.”
Mountain View’s other crossover game will be at home against rival Los Altos Nov. 4, which is the final week of the regular season.
“It’s a good game for us – I’m excited about that,” said DeGeronimo, whose team hasn’t defeated the Spartans since 2017. “We’ve got some catching up to do.”
The Eagles’ other crossover game is Sept. 16 at Capuchino, a member of the league’s other B division, the Ocean. Los Altos has also scheduled non-league games against two more Ocean teams: Carlmont (Sept. 2 at home) and Hillsdale (Sept. 9 on the road).
DeGeronimo is bracing for a tougher slate than last year, when the Eagles went 5-1 in the El Camino and 8-4 overall after advancing to the CCS semifinals for the first time in 15 years.
“We can’t miss a beat,” he said. “There is no game on the schedule that you can look at and say, ‘That’s a win.’”
There is also no guarantee that Los Altos will remain in the El Camino or Mountain View will stay in the De Anza the following year. Metheany said that after next season, all 32 teams will be rated – as they were this year – to determine their placement for 2023. The rating comes from points accumulated based on criteria that include number of underclassmen, frosh-soph record and CalPreps power ranking.