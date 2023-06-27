Camille Thai

Los Altos resident Camille Thai commemorates her win at last week’s California Junior Girls’ State Championship in Carmel.

 Henry Thai/Special to the Town Crier

This just might prove to be the tournament that turns around Camille Thai’s junior golf season.

With her confidence wavering after placing 16th and 14th at events earlier in the month, the Los Altos teen won the 73rd California Junior Girls’ State Championship by topping Darla May Dela Torre 6 and 5 in Thursday’s match-play final.

