This just might prove to be the tournament that turns around Camille Thai’s junior golf season.
With her confidence wavering after placing 16th and 14th at events earlier in the month, the Los Altos teen won the 73rd California Junior Girls’ State Championship by topping Darla May Dela Torre 6 and 5 in Thursday’s match-play final.
Not only was this Thai’s biggest win since 2021 – it also marked the first time she made it to match play at the California Junior, held at Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel this year.
“I played in it twice before and struggled,” Thai said of the four-day tourney. “This year, I didn’t put a lot of confidence in my game (going into it). I was just trying to rebuild my confidence to play the best I could.”
The rising Los Altos High junior played better than anyone the first two days, earning medalist honors by shooting a 1-over-par 145 after the 36 holes of stroke play.
“The first round, I focused on one shot at a time,” said Thai, whose initial experience on the long and challenging Quail Lodge course came only a day earlier in a practice round. “I had five birdies, but I ended up a plus-2 and was tied for fifth. I was surprised.”
The second day, Thai climbed to the top of the leaderboard by shooting a 1-under-par 71.
“It was a boring round, but it’s good to be boring,” said Thai, who bagged two birdies and just one bogey. “It was solid.”
That earned her the top seed among the 16 players who advanced to match play.
“Being the No. 1 seed – people think it’s more pressure,” Thai said. “But I didn’t put pressure on myself. I know that anything can happen in match play.”
Competing head-to-head instead of against the field makes match play “a different mindset,” the 16-year-old said.
“I like it once in a while,” she added, “but I think stroke play tells who the better player is.”
In this tournament, it was Thai either way.
In the round of 16 the morning of June 21, Thai beat University of San Francisco commit Rodaylin Mina of Oceanside 5 and 4. That afternoon, Thai got the best of another college-bound player. She edged Janna Andaya (UC Riverside), 1 up in the quarterfinals.
“She took me to the 18th,” Thai said of eighth-seeded Andaya of Santa Clara. “I won on a par.”
In Thursday morning’s semifinals, Thai faced her biggest challenge yet in No. 13 Lauren Pierce of Granite Bay. Thai trailed by two late in the round, only to rally with a par and birdie that tied the match going to the 17th hole. She and Pierce remained tied as they teed off on the 18th, but Thai soon prevailed. She two-putted from 40 feet for par, while Pierce bogeyed.
“That was a nail-biting match,” Thai said. “I had a little heart attack.”
The final that afternoon was much easier on Thai’s nails and heart. By the 10th hole, she held a whopping 5-up advantage over 11th-seeded Dela Torre of Fairfield.
“I knew I had a substantial lead,” Thai said, “but I knew she could come back.”
Dela Torre didn’t. Thai ended the match on the 14th hole, finishing her round with four birdies and no bogeys.
“I just kept trying to build the lead,” Thai said of her 6 and 5 victory. “I was tired, and I wanted to end it quickly.”
Thai called the ninth hole “the turning point” of the match. That’s where she punched out from under the trees after a drive that sailed left, then used her 7 wood on her way to winning the hole with a par.
“I just tried to stay mentally present,” Thai said of her performance on the hole, adding that it seemed to deflate Dela Torre’s hopes.
The championship not only boosted her confidence – Thai called it her greatest victory since the Junior World Golf Championship in San Diego two years ago – but also has special significance in another way.
“My sister made it to match play last year and was the runner-up,” Thai said of Sophie, now golfing for Dartmouth College. “I wanted to win this for both of us.”
