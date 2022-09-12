Drake Wilkening

Mountain View High receiver Drake Wilkening tries to elude a pair of Sacred Heart Prep defenders. The senior led the Spartans in catches and receiving yardage Saturday.

 R. Alan Hwang/Special to the Town Crier

When Tim Lugo took over as football coach at Mountain View High this year, he not only inherited a young team, but also an ambitious schedule.

Typically, that isn’t a winning combination – and so far, it hasn’t been. The Spartans’ 41-7 setback at Sacred Heart Prep Saturday marked their second-straight lopsided loss, dropping them to 1-2 with unbeaten Half Moon Bay up next (7 p.m. Friday on the road).

