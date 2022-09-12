When Tim Lugo took over as football coach at Mountain View High this year, he not only inherited a young team, but also an ambitious schedule.
Typically, that isn’t a winning combination – and so far, it hasn’t been. The Spartans’ 41-7 setback at Sacred Heart Prep Saturday marked their second-straight lopsided loss, dropping them to 1-2 with unbeaten Half Moon Bay up next (7 p.m. Friday on the road).
“The schedule was done before I got here; it was set up last year when they had a very senior-heavy football team,” said Lugo, hired in February to replace the retired Shelley Smith. “And this year, being really young, the schedule has worked as a detriment to us. But in the long run, hopefully these experiences are going to toughen us up and get us ready for when league starts, because our league’s pretty tough.”
That would be the SCVAL De Anza Division, which Mountain View placed fifth in last year at 2-4 but still made the playoffs by going 3-1 outside of league. One of those wins came against Sacred Heart, which exacted revenge in resounding fashion Saturday afternoon in Atherton.
The Gators (2-1) scored their first touchdown just 45 seconds into the game, two plays after Mountain View fumbled away the opening kickoff at its 9-yard line. Sacred Heart added another rushing touchdown before quarter’s end, boosting its lead to 13-0 (a botch snap derailed the PAT).
The Spartans’ offense floundered in the first quarter, going three-and-out on its first two drives and turning the ball over in the last minute on quarterback Kevin Conway’s interception. The Gators took over at Mountain View’s 37, and halfback Anthony Noto rushed for his second touchdown (an 8-yarder) two plays into the second quarter.
Sacred Heart surprised the Spartans with an onside kick and recovered the ball near midfield but failed to take advantage of it. Mountain View linebacker Frankie Newman intercepted a Mitchell Taylor pass, wrestling the ball away from the receiver at the Gators’ 33.
The Spartans went on a 13-play drive featuring a pair of first-down catches by receiver Drake Wilkening yet didn’t come away with any points. On fourth-and-5 from Sacred Heart’s 7, linebacker Luke Maxwell batted down Conway’s pass into the end zone with 2:55 left in the half.
“If we go down 20-7 at the half, it’s a different game,” Lugo said. “We needed that one for our psyche.”
The Gators opened the second half with a 70-yard touchdown drive capped by Maxwell’s 1-yard run. The extra point made it 27-0.
After a three-and-out drive by Mountain View, Sacred Heart struck again. Taylor connected with a wide-open Carter Shaw for a 39-yard TD.
The Gators’ lead grew to 41-0 before the Spartans got on the scoreboard. Sprinting a step ahead of the defender, Viliami Sekona made an over-the-shoulder catch of a Conway pass for a 38-yard touchdown with 1:17 to play.
Sacred Heart outgained Mountain View 409 yards to 180, including 318 to 35 on the ground. The Spartans struggled to move the ball behind a reshuffled offensive line (two players out) and without lead running back Dillon Daniels (concussion protocol).
Wilkening, however, refused to use the injuries or the tough schedule as excuses.
“We can’t really say anything about that,” said the senior, whose five catches for 49 yards led his team. “We just need to work harder and get ready for games. We can say injuries hurt us, but the next man needs to step up.”
