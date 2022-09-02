Six days after Los Altos High trounced Independence to open the football season, the Eagles encountered an opponent more on their level. Coach Mike Garrity hopes Los Altos learns from Thursday’s 17-14 loss to Carlmont, which prevailed on a fourth-quarter field goal.
“I think we’ll bounce back from this one a lot stronger,” he said. “I think we needed to see some good competition – and Carlmont was a very good football team.”
A team the Eagles certainly could have defeated. They came up empty on two trips to the red zone in the second quarter and outgained the Scots by 60 yards in the game.
“These guys are still learning a lot of new stuff from us,” Los Altos’ first-year coach said, “and I think we missed the steps on some little things – balls on the ground/fumbles and not converting on fourth down.”
Defensively, the Eagles couldn’t figure out how to slow down Carlmont running back John Hannah until late in the game. The senior touched the ball on 37 of the Scots’ 53 offensive plays, racking up 185 yards (174 rushing), scoring two touchdowns and picking up seven first downs.
“He was good,” Garrity said. “I think we adjusted too late to some of the run plays, and we were a little bit tired on defense.”
Hannah’s second score, coupled with the extra point, tied the game at 14 with 2:34 left in the third quarter. He shed several would-be tacklers on the 11-yard scamper into the end zone, which came three plays after his critical 8-yard run on fourth down.
“We’ve got to get off the field on defense on fourth and 5,” Garrity said. “They can’t be able to run the ball on us on fourth and 5.”
The Eagles’ ensuing drive got off to a promising start – running back Ben Bacchi’s 34-yard gallop put them at Carlmont’s 48 – but they gained just one more yard before losing a fumble.
The Scots took over at midfield and Hannah got them into field-goal position. Connor Cook’s 32-yard kick gave Carlmont a three-point lead with 8:18 to play.
Los Altos’ next possession started at its 6 after the team was flagged for an illegal block. Runs of 5, 30 and 10 yards by Bacchi – who totaled 182 yards on the ground – placed the Eagles at Carlmont’s 48 once again. A holding penalty and sack soon derailed the drive, however, forcing Los Altos to punt.
The Eagles held the Scots (2-0) to a three-and-out series, yet it didn’t result in favorable field position. Los Altos took over at the 3 after a great punt by Cook. The Eagles got to their own 40 – thanks largely to receiver Zach Fagin’s 32-yard catch over a Carlmont defender – before the drive stalled. A dropped pass on fourth down gave the ball back to the Scots, who ran out all but the final three seconds of the game.
Fagin finished with four catches for 99 yards and scored both of his team’s touchdowns. The senior snared a 33-yard TD pass from quarterback Noah Beedon on the game’s first drive and caught a 29-yard score from Beedon in the third quarter that put Los Altos up 14-7.
“He’s a Division I college football player, for sure,” Garrity said of Fagin, who also starts on defense. “He’s going to turn a lot of heads this year, and we’re just hoping we can get him some wins.”
The Eagles are slated to visit Hillsdale 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, in another out-of-division game.
