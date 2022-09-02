Ben Bacchi

Los Altos High running back Ben Bacchi carries the ball Thursday against Carlmont. He rushed for 182 yards.

 T. Mallie Brathwaite/Special to the Town Crier

Six days after Los Altos High trounced Independence to open the football season, the Eagles encountered an opponent more on their level. Coach Mike Garrity hopes Los Altos learns from Thursday’s 17-14 loss to Carlmont, which prevailed on a fourth-quarter field goal.

“I think we’ll bounce back from this one a lot stronger,” he said. “I think we needed to see some good competition – and Carlmont was a very good football team.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.