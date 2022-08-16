Akayla_Hackson4_FIX.jpg

Pinewood alum Akayla Hackson goes up for a shot.

Rewarded for her performance on the basketball court and in the classroom at Cal State San Marcos, Pinewood School graduate Akayla Hackson has been named the California Collegiate Athletic Association’s Female Scholar Athlete of the Year.

The Sunnyvale native received the award at the end of the school year. Voted on by athletic department faculty from the conference’s 12 colleges, it recognizes a student-athlete’s work in the classroom, in the community and in their sport.

Akayla_Hackson5_FIX.jpg

Akayla Hackson participates in Cal State San Marcos’ graduation ceremony

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.