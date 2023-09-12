09_13_23_SPORTS_GOLF_ TracyCone_.jpg

Former pro golfer Tracy Cone is the new coach of Mountain View High’s varsity girls golf team, replacing Bruce Jaffe.

Cone played golf at Arizona State University in the 1990s and competed four years on what was then known as the LPGA Futures Tour.

