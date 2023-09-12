Former pro golfer Tracy Cone is the new coach of Mountain View High’s varsity girls golf team, replacing Bruce Jaffe.
Former pro golfer Tracy Cone is the new coach of Mountain View High’s varsity girls golf team, replacing Bruce Jaffe.
Cone played golf at Arizona State University in the 1990s and competed four years on what was then known as the LPGA Futures Tour.
“I grew up playing golf. It was a huge, huge part of my life all the way through college, (and it) paid for all my education,” Cone said. “So, I’m fortunate and passionate about it.”
Although this is her first time coaching a high school team, Cone has volunteered with First Tee, a nonprofit youth development program based in Silicon Valley, since 2020 as a part of its after-school golf program.
Cone said she learned about the job opportunity in the beginning of 2023, was hired in mid-April and introduced herself to returning members of the team as the new coach at a May barbecue.
“I know it’s a big learning curve,” she said. “So, I’m trying my best to parlay my past experience into coaching and helping the girls as much as I can.”
According to Mountain View High athletic director Tim Lugo, Cone presented herself as a strong applicant from the start.
“Her experience as a former professional player and a college athlete, in a community like this, that values education, I thought was just going to be a really high mix for us,” he said.
Lugo added that Cone received a strong recommendation from Mountain View assistant principal Daniella Quinones, who had worked with Cone as an educational consultant.
“When you get one of those references from an assistant principal, who normally isn’t going to run around and recommend a lot of people, I thought that spoke very highly of who she was as a person,” Lugo said.
Jaffe – who will remain coach of the boys golf team that plays in the spring – declined to comment on Cone’s hiring but did acknowledge that he recommended her for the job. The two have known each other for three years, and both volunteer at First Tee, according to Cone.
Ahead of the SCVAL season’s start today, Cone said two of her goals are placing second or first in the league – the team tied for third last season – and helping players improve their individual skills.
“I know each player has different areas of improvement, whether it’s a score, a number or getting better at chipping or putting or driving,” she said. “It’s only been three weeks, but for each player, I can see improvements in certain areas.”
Cone plans to stay in the role for the foreseeable future.
“I think it’s important to have someone in place (so) there’s familiarity and commitment,” she said.
The girls golf preseason is already underway, and the Spartans won their scrimmage Aug. 22 against Cupertino High. Mountain View is scheduled to tee off its season 3 p.m. today against Santa Clara High at Sunnyvale Muni.
