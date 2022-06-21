Finding enough football players has been a challenge for years at Los Altos High; the varsity roster often drops into the 20s by season’s end. New coach Mike Garrity hopes his approach to the game can change that.
“My whole plan is to make football fun. It doesn’t need to be overcomplicated,” he said. “I hope to attract kids who want to have fun and play football.”
Garrity, whose hiring was announced June 3 by Los Altos athletic director Michelle Noeth, is optimistic that his long-term plan will pay off on game days – and beyond.
“We want to play fast, have fun schemes, and we hope to win football games,” he said. “I anticipate that having success will lead to more kids coming out for the team.”
Although this is Garrity’s first stint as a head coach, the San Carlos native has enjoyed success as a player at the University of Oregon and as a defensive coordinator at both Parkrose High in Portland and the College of the Siskiyous in Weed, where he coached last season.
A two-way starter at Riordan High, Garrity arrived at Oregon in 2010 as a preferred walk-on and earned a scholarship by his junior year.
“I wasn’t the greatest player,” said Garrity, an outside linebacker who saw action in seven games as a redshirt senior. “I wasn’t the biggest, fastest or strongest; I earned my scholarship with hard work.”
The Ducks went 60-8 in his time there, playing in a BCS championship game and winning two Rose Bowls.
“It was a great time to be a Duck, that’s for sure,” said Garrity, whose teammates included future NFL players Marcus Mariota and LaMichael James.
Garrity played under head coach Chip Kelly for three seasons and successor Mark Helfrich for two.
“I think of him as a mentor,” Garrity said of Helfrich. “He believed in me.”
From field to sideline
After graduating in 2015 with a degree in general social sciences, Garrity landed his first coaching job. He served as defensive line coach at Bentley University, an NCAA Division II school outside of Boston. He went back to Oregon the next year, assuming the role of assistant director of player personnel while working toward a master’s degree in conflict and dispute resolution.
Garrity returned to the sideline after earning his master’s in 2018, taking the job of defensive coordinator at Parkrose, which had recently hired college teammate Keanon Lowe as head coach. The Broncos were coming off an 0-9 season and had lost 23 games in a row. Two seasons later, Parkrose won its first league title in 53 years and the first playoff game in school history.
“It was a pretty incredible run,” said Garrity, whose friend Lowe made national headlines earlier in 2019 by disarming a student with a shot gun. “We were featured on ESPN and Keanon wrote a book about it.”
Lowe took over at nearby West Linn High the next year, bringing Garrity with him, but the fall season was canceled due to the pandemic. Garrity moved back to the Bay Area before getting hired in 2021 by Siskiyous. The Eagles went 6-5, capping the season with a win in the Valley Center Bowl.
“I was fortunate to be there,” Garrity said. “I learned a lot.”
Landing at Los Altos
But when he learned about the chance to coach the Los Altos Eagles – an opening created by Dave DeGeronimo’s move to Palo Alto High in April – Garrity knew he had to apply.
“I planned to come back to the Bay Area and jumped at the opportunity,” he said. “I thought it was a great opportunity and wanted to take advantage of it.”
Not long after meeting with Noeth and principal Wynne Satterwhite – along with a panel that included a pair of football players, a parent and coaches from two other sports – Garrity got the job.
“We are very excited to have him on board,” Noeth said.
Garrity is eager to get started.
“It’s June, so we’ve got to get going. Football (practice) starts Aug. 5,” he said. “I’m excited to start working with the guys.”
Garrity met the team June 8 and held optional workouts last week. Los Altos begins its seven-on-seven passing league this week at Palo Alto. He’s also assembling a coaching staff and has been watching film of last year’s team, which went 8-4 and won its first playoff game in 15 years.
“There are a lot of talented kids,” said Garrity, whose day job is in medical billing. “The future looks bright. I hope to build on last year’s success and try to make this another historic season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments