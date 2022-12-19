Corey Cafferata is the new women’s basketball coach at Foothill College, hired in the fall to take over a team that is taking this season off.
The Owls, who went 12-16 last season under Anna Harp, aren’t fielding a team this year due to low player turnout, according to athletic director Mike Teijeiro.
Cafferata spent the past 13 years at Mission College, where he turned around a women’s basketball program that was on a 93-game losing streak when he arrived. Cafferata guided the Saints to a 192-150 record and three Coast Conference South Division titles.
Prior to Mission, Cafferata led Westmoor High to a 149-56 record in six seasons that included 49 straight league wins.
The Daly City native graduated from Oceana High in Pacifica, where he became the school’s all-time leading scorer, and went on to play in college.
