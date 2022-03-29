Most runners preparing for a marathon enter shorter races to gain experience and test their endur-ance. Then there’s Leia Shen.
The Los Altos resident said she had never participated in a race of any kind before competing in the 30th annual Napa Valley Trail Marathon March 19. And despite not being a runner growing up in China – “I never was athletic,” the 48-year-old said – she finished first among the women and fourth overall.
Shen completed the rugged 26.2-mile course – which required navigating hills, streams and rocks on single-track trails in Bothe-Napa Valley State Park – in 3 hours, 54 minutes and 7 seconds. Her age-graded time, which takes into account a runner’s age and gender, was even more impressive. Calculated at 3:23:23, it was the best among all the participants.
Shen’s success – which she described as “thrilling” and “shocking” – had little, if anything, to do with beginner’s luck. Shen came ready to run.
The four months leading up to the race, Shen said she ran 40-50 miles per week. She got up at 5 a.m. five days a week to run at either Rancho San Antonio Open Space Preserve, the Stanford Dish loop trail or Shoreline Park. Although it was dark, often cold and coyote encounters were routine – “but they left me alone,” she said – a determined Shen enjoyed her training. It was cathartic.
“It was hard not to get depressed with everything going on, and running gave me a boost of energy during the pandemic,” said Shen, who took up running just five years ago.
Shen started the race with a burst of energy, springing to the front of the pack.
“I led the race in the first 10 minutes – a straight-up climb (similar to) the Dish,” she said. “However, I was a bit concerned that I went too fast, as my goal was to finish and never dreamed of winning.”
That’s when Shen applied the breaks, deliberately slowing down, she said, to allow three young men to pass her. That left her neck-and-neck with 46-year-old Melissa Haworth, an experienced marathoner, for about 10 minutes. Then Shen made her move, passing the Sacramento resident, because “I didn’t want to hold myself (back) any longer.”
After putting some distance between herself and Haworth – who finished 25 minutes behind her for second place among the women and seventh overall – Shen made 18-year-old Julius Villanueva of Fairfeld work to retain his third position.
“I was on his heels,” Shen said, “and I got ahead of him a few times.”
Shen kept close to Villanueva until the last half mile; he surged ahead to beat her by 53 seconds.
Not that it really mattered to Shen.
“This race wasn’t about the performance,” said Shen, who received a handbag for winning the women’s division. “It was about showing my kids you can hit any goal you set your mind to.”
If there was any luck involved with Shen’s marathon experience, it would have to do with her entry in the event. This wasn’t the race she intended to sign up for late last year.
“A friend of mine had done the Napa Valley Marathon, so I was searching for that and picked the first one I found,” Shen said. “I had no clue until my husband said, ‘You picked the trail one.’ So, I just did it.”
While Shen said her four months of training – comprising 80 runs and more than 600 miles – prepared her well for the challenging course, she wasn’t ready for everything.
“Half of the people were wearing gloves, and I wondered why. Then I understood why – you have to use your hands to hold on to things,” she said. “It was crazy. It’s very narrow and you had to go through creeks. You had to be very careful and very alert. Without the training, if I had slipped, that would have been it.”
Shen didn’t complete the course unscathed, however.
“I twisted my ankle a little bit and I cramped afterward,” she said three days after the race. “I’m still aching, still recovering.”
That won’t stop Shen from running again – “I want to get back to the Dish as soon as possi-ble,” she said – but only recreationally.
“My kids asked me if I would do another race,” said the daughter of rocket scientists. “I probably won’t; I want to find another challenge.”
In the meantime, Shen intends to turn her attention back to the business she runs with her husband, Alan.
“For 16 weeks, I really couldn’t focus on anything (but the race),” she said. “I am grateful he gave me the time to train and focus.”