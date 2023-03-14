Ainsley Witte

Los Altos High’s Ainsley Witte, hitting the ball in a game last season, leads the Eagles with an .800 batting average this year.

 T. Mallie Brathwaite/Town Crier file photo

Los Altos High softball coach Robert Herrera last week described his 2023 team as “fearless” – and with good reason.

Ten players returned from last year’s squad, which didn’t let a .500 regular season derail its dreams of prospering in the playoffs. The Eagles went as far as possible, following a Central Coast Section Division IV title with a trip to the Northern California Division V finals.

