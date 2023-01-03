All-league honors have been awarded to local varsity high school athletes who played fall sports. Those who earned the accolades are listed below.
Los Altos High
Football
PAL/SCVAL El Camino Division
Utility Player of the Year: Zach Fagin
First Team: Fagin, Tom Schumann, Rafael Arce, Lance Kluge, Drew Rafferty
Girls volleyball
SCVAL De Anza Division
Outstanding Freshman: Aviya Russo
First Team: Russo, Kaitlyn Lee, Shannon McCabe, Megan Wong
Honorable Mention: Stella Pruette
Boys water polo
SCVAL De Anza Division
First Team: Zach Brunner
Girls water polo
SCVAL De Anza Division
First Team: Kayla Bistrain
Field hockey
SCVAL De Anza Division
First Team: Lauren Han, Sarah Zoglin
Second Team: Aly Barrios, Kelly Zoglin
Honorable Mention: Devi Shah
Girls cross-country
SCVAL El Camino Division
First Team: Lauren Soobrian, Jasleen Sidhu, Fiona Bodkin, Emily Soobrian, Madeline Randall, Samantha Patel, Emma Beedon
Girls golf
SCVAL El Camino Division
Junior MVP: Maddie Woo
Sophomore MVP: Cami Thai
First Team: Woo
Second Team: Kara Chou
Mountain View High
Football
PAL/SCVAL De Anza Division
Utility Player of the Year: Andre Guimaraes
First Team: Lex Silver, Noe Hernandez, Alex Bocchieri
Girls volleyball
SCVAL De Anza Division
MVP: Andisheh Turner
First Team: Turner, Lydia Weeks, Tessa Hunter, Millie Kopp
Honorable Mention: Kendyll Winn
Coach of the Year: Dave Winn
Boys water polo
SCVAL De Anza Division
MVP Goalie: Leo Wall
MVP Field Player: Owen Pow
First Team: Alex Miller, Nicholas Murray, Nate Wilson
Honorable Mention: Joey Lee
Girls water polo
SCVAL De Anza Division
First Team: Neve O’Sullivan, Aubrey Graham
Honorable Mention: Lindsay Schlussman
Boys cross-country
SCVAL El Camino Division
First Team: Evan Markelz, Nathan Morris
Girls cross-country
SCVAL El Camino Division
First Team: Katherine Stone, Natalie Mark
Girls golf
SCVAL El Camino Division
First Team: Kaitlyn Hahn
Second Team: Michelle Liou
St. Francis High
Football
West Catholic Athletic League
Fullback of the Year: Isaiah Tuiono
Offensive Linemen of the Year: Oliver Bari
First Team: Andrew Adkison, Riley Long, Keala Keanaaina, Ned Righellis, Solomon Tupa, Oliver Bari, Matthew Dougherty
Second Team: Tuiono, Juan Becerra, Ofa Tuiileila
Honorable Mention: Sawyer Hughes, Andrew Carrasquillo, Junior Fiaui, Dillon Scott
Girls volleyball
WCAL
First Team: Erin Curtis, Havannah Hoeft, Taylor Williams
Second Team: Faith Crouch, Whitney Wallace
Honorable Mention: Samantha Franco
Boys water polo
WCAL
First Team: Terence O’Donnell
Second Team: Nicholas Verstak, Carter Sayar
Honorable Mention: Zach Ramans
Girls water polo
WCAL
First Team: Alison Giusti, Tiffany Maguire, Anna Fazioli
Second Team: Elise Krupitzer, Hannah Multz
Girls tennis
WCAL
First Team: Pramati Barath, Emily Tan, Jolie Han Wang
Second Team: Brooke Berenson
Honorable Mention: Noelle Hary, Isabella Froman
Field hockey
SCVAL De Anza Division
First Team: Jordan Reicher, Madison Ferraro, Avery Janosky
Second Team: Jaiya Labana, Amelia Tsiagkas, Meghan Burke
Honorable Mention: Reilly Moore
Girls golf
WCAL
First Team: Kaila Tan, Nika Gholami
Second Team: Bella Pignati
Honorable Mention: Yuna Liang
Boys cross-country
WCAL
First Team: Nikolas Muller
Second Team: Matthew Mullane, Utkarsh Agarwal
Girls cross-country
WCAL
First Team: Sabrina Zanetto, Hinako Yamamoto, Lauren Draper, Lillian Kaelber, Caitlin Cilley
Second Team: Katie Mullane
