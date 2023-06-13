Based on the results of last month’s middle school league and county meets, the local high schools should continue to have formidable track and field teams in the coming years.

A slew of athletes from Egan Junior High and Blach Intermediate School followed stellar performances at the league finals with strong showings at the county championships.

