Egan Junior High eighth-grader Maxime Morellei broke a 30-year-old school record in the discus with a throw of 148 feet May 5.
That effort exceeded the old record by 3 feet. Six days later, Maxime topped his own record with a throw of 150-1.
He is coached at Egan by Jerry Yuhara.
The school has been keeping track and field records since the 1960s, according to Vikings athletic director Can Huynh.
