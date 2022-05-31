Maxime Morellei

Egan Junior High eighth-grader Maxime Morellei stands next to the board of track and field records set at the school. He set the Egan record for the discus last month.

 Courtesy of Can Huynh

Egan Junior High eighth-grader Maxime Morellei broke a 30-year-old school record in the discus with a throw of 148 feet May 5.

That effort exceeded the old record by 3 feet. Six days later, Maxime topped his own record with a throw of 150-1.

He is coached at Egan by Jerry Yuhara.

The school has been keeping track and field records since the 1960s, according to Vikings athletic director Can Huynh.

