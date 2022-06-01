What a time for Los Altos High’s Sophia Asar to throw the first no-hitter of her softball career.
With the third-seeded Eagles seeking their first Central Coast Section title in 27 years, the sophomore pitched her team to a 5-0 win over No. 8 Piedmont Hills in Saturday’s Division IV final at West Valley College.
“I surprised myself,” Asar said of her effort, “especially since I gave up more walks than I usually do.”
The three walks she allowed may have been above her average, but so were the six strikeouts she recorded.
“Sophia was on fire,” coach Robert Herrera said. “That was the most strikeouts she’s had all season; she usually has one or two.”
Asar kept the Pirates guessing all game, the coach added. They swung over her drop ball, reached for her screwball and her changeup left them flatfooted.
“I had a lot of adrenaline that morning,” Asar said. “Making the final just boosted me.”
Los Altos’ offense gave her a boost as well. The Eagles jumped to a two-run lead in the second inning, added another run in the third and put up two in the fifth to pull away.
Alysandra Barrios drove in the initial run, ripping a one-out triple to score Maggie Byrne, who had singled. Barrios then headed home on Paolo Lara-Espinoza’s grounder to shortstop, sliding headfirst to beat the throw to the plate.
“That definitely helped settle my nerves,” Asar said of how the early lead affected her on the mound. “But I’m never satisfied until the game is over. I was on edge until it ended.”
Lauren Han drove in Los Altos’ third run, doubling to bring home Kaitlyn Smiley (walk) from first.
After failing to take advantage of a bases-loaded opportunity in the fourth, the Eagles scored twice in the fifth. Catcher Emeline Gaunce doubled and Stefania Bilyeu tripled to bring home the courtesy runner. Bilyeu soon scored on Byrne’s grounder, extending the lead to 5-0.
Before long, Los Altos was celebrating a CCS championship – though the players’ lack of experience in such a situation showed.
“They all went to the mound and kind of looked at each other like, ‘Should we jump on each other?’ They were a little nervous about that,” Herrera said. “But they had a great time. They were so excited; I’ve never seen so many ear-to-ear grins.”
The ride isn’t over, either. The Eagles (20-11 overall) qualified for the Northern California Division V playoffs as the third seed and trounced No. 6 Los Molinos 9-0 in Tuesday’s opening round. Asar pitched a one-hitter; Bilyeu and Lara-Espinoza each belted two-run doubles.
Los Altos is scheduled to visit No. 2 St. Helena (18-8) 4 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.
“Our mindset is to play like how we’ve played through CCS – or even better,” Asar said of NorCal. “We want to win, obviously, and have fun on the field as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments