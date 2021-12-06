Having lost three key starters to graduation, this season’s Los Altos High girls basketball team looks a lot different from the squad that reached the Central Coast Section Division I final last spring. What hasn’t changed, at least after two games, is the Eagles’ ability to play defense.
Los Altos followed a 26-18 victory at Piedmont Hills with a 48-31 win over Presentation last week.
In Thursday’s season opener, the visiting Eagles held Piedmont Hills to three points in the second and third quarters. Early in the fourth, Los Altos took its biggest lead at 24-11 on a turnaround jumper by Mira Sundar. She and Natalie Holm each finished with six points to pace the Eagles.
In Saturday’s home opener, Los Altos limited Presentation to 10 points in the first half and led by 14. The advantage grew to 40-20 at the end of the third quarter.
Abby Lu finished with 17 points, which coach Erik Stuart believes is her career high, along with four steals. The coach also praised Tessa Player, who contributed nine points and six rebounds.
Los Altos, which allowed only 35 points per game last season, hosts University 7 p.m. today.
The 3s weren’t falling for Pinewood Saturday, but the host Panthers didn’t need them to beat San Ramon Valley. That’s because the Wolves couldn’t stop Elle Ladine, who poured in 35 points in Pinewood’s 59-32 win.
Ladine had 23 by halftime, highlighted by a layin off a lob pass from Kaile Cruz that just beat the shot clock. Other than an early trey and four free throws, all of the senior’s points came from inside the paint Saturday.
Pinewood (2-0) shot a mere 2-of-25 from 3-point range.
St. Francis went 3-0 at the season-opening San Luis Obispo Tournament that concluded Saturday.
The Lancers beat St. Joseph 59-44 Thursday, topped Mission Prep 45-26 Friday and defeated Righetti 53-40 Saturday.
Cross-country
Los Altos junior Lauren Soobrian won the women’s 5,000-meter race Saturday at the California regional meet at Woodward Park in Fresno, the same place she finished 11th in Division I and 27th overall a week earlier running with her team at the state meet.
Soobrian completed the regional race in a personal-best 17 minutes, 40.6 seconds. That time was 2 seconds faster than the school record she set at Woodward Park as a freshman.
“It was amazing that she managed to take 22 seconds off her time on the same course just one week earlier,” Eagles coach Steph MacKenzie said. “She looked super relaxed throughout the race and easily pulled away with 800 (meters) to go.”
Soobrian beat runner-up Ashlyn Leath of Clovis North by 7 seconds.
Girls soccer
A late goal by Laila Edris lifted Mountain View to a 2-1 win over Menlo Saturday in the first round of Fremont Firebird Classic. The freshman scored in the 78th minute on an assist from Allie Montoya. Isabella Walker scored the Spartans’ initial goal, assisted by Karena Shah.
Mountain View, which whipped Willow Glen 6-0 Dec. 1 behind two goals and an assist from Montoya, improved to 2-0.
Los Altos is off to a 1-1 start after routing San Jose 10-0 Nov. 29 and falling to Aptos 1-0 Thursday.