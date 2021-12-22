The Los Altos High girls basketball team sank a season-high 11 3-pointers in a 53-40 non-league road win over Monte Vista Christian Monday night (Dec. 20) in Watsonville.
The Eagles’ previous best for 3s this year was seven, according to coach Erik Stuart, and the most they made in a game last season was 10.
They were 11-of-16 from beyond the arc Monday – a robust 69%.
Tara Davari made four 3s to pace Los Altos (6-1 overall); she finished with 12 points. Macy Watson drained two treys and finished with a team-high 14 points. Tessa Player’s 10-point total included a pair of 3s.
The Eagles led 27-17 at halftime. After the host Mustangs (3-5) closed the gap to 33-27, Davari and Abby Lu buried back-to-back 3s to give Los Altos a double-digit lead late in the third quarter. Monte Vista got as close as 42-35 in the fourth, only to see the Eagles respond with a 9-0 run sparked by a 3 from Watson.
The Eagles are next in action at the Joe Schram Holiday Basketball Classic at St. Francis, where they are slated to face Pinewood (2-1) 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.