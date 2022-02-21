The Los Altos High boys basketball team overcame the loss of a key starter in Saturday’s playoff game with the help of another just back from an injury.
When leading scorer Andrew Reilly left the Central Coast Section Division I second-round game with a head injury early in the second quarter, the sixth-seeded Eagles turned to Varun Madabhushi – and he delivered. In just his second game back from an ankle injury that cost him six weeks of the season, the senior scored 16 points in Los Altos’ 61-51 home victory over No. 11 Independence.
“We needed him tonight,” Eagles coach Trevor Naas said, “and he had a great game for us.”
As did Jake Skaggs, who scored eight of his team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter.
“Jake had a great second half for us,” Naas said. “He made key buckets for us at key moments and kind of helped change the feel of the game.”
The only player to score more points in the fourth than Skaggs was Madabhushi. He produced 10, including a 3 that put Los Altos up 50-47 with 2:45 left.
Skaggs followed that with a breakaway layin and Zach Fagin split free throws to cap a 10-0 run for the Eagles, who now led by six with two minutes to go.
Independence cut it to four with 1:43 remaining, but Los Altos refused to let the visitors get closer than that. Madabhushi made the next four points – converting a baseline drive and two free throws – to give the Eagles a 57-49 edge with 37 seconds on the clock. Los Altos made four more foul shots in the final 29 seconds to keep the 76ers at a safe distance.
“Man, that was a wild game,” Naas said. “Independence is a really tough team. Their style of play is really tough because you know they’re not going anywhere and they’re going to make it really hard on you every possession. So, I’m just real proud of our guys and the way they responded.”
Los Altos (19-5) got off to a great start, going up 15-3 on Jerwayne Williams Jr.’s nothing-but-net 3 from the top of the key late in the opening quarter. The 76ers (16-10) cut their deficit to four early in the second quarter, however, and then Reilly went down.
“He made a great play taking a charge, but he had the other kid's head land right on his head,” Naas said. “He got a headache that wouldn’t go away, so we kept him out for safety reasons.”
With Reilly on the bench holding an ice pack on his forehead, Los Altos had to count on other players to help Skaggs in the scoring department. Enter Madabhushi, who knocked down two free throws after Skaggs made a layin off a steal, putting the Eagles up 20-12 with 4:40 left in the second.
Independence ended the quarter on a 14-4 run, though, to go into halftime with a two-point edge.
Skaggs’ floater tied the game at 26 in the first minute of the third and – after the 76ers’ Donoyvn Washington scored on a drive – Los Altos regained the lead on Shawn Toney’s 3-pointer.
Independence answered by scoring 10 straight points to go up 38-29 midway through the quarter. The Eagles countered with an 8-0 run featuring a putback by Skaggs and back-to-back 3s from Toney and Madabhushi.
The 76ers held a five-point lead early in the fourth, but the Eagles narrowed the gap to 42-41 after Skaggs scored from inside the paint and Madabhushi sank two free throws. Independence got up 47-43 before Los Altos made its game-deciding run.
The Eagles advance to the quarterfinals and are scheduled to visit No. 3 Menlo-Atherton (17-6) 7 p.m. Tuesday.