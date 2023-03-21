Ethan Choe

Los Altos High senior setter Ethan Choe goes for a kill in Friday’s match against Los Gatos. The Eagles prevailed in four sets.

 R. Alan Hwang/Special to the Town Crier

After some down years, the Los Altos High boys volleyball team seems to be trending upward.

Building off last year’s 17-12 campaign – the Eagles’ first winning season since 2016 – the squad is off to a 12-4 start.

