Los Altos High’s 50-48 overtime win against Riordan in girls basketball Tuesday night (Feb. 1) was a true team effort.
Coach Erik Stuart said that “lots of people came up big” for the Eagles, who beat the visiting Crusaders in OT for the second time this season and snapped a two-game losing streak.
Los Altos buried two 3-pointers in the final minute of regulation, the first coming from Tara Davari and the second from Natalie Holm with just under a second left to force OT.
Abby Lu made a 3 and a pair of free throws in the extra period before Macy Watson sank both of her foul shots with five seconds left to put the Eagles up two. Davari’s steal in the final second ensured the victory.
Tessa Player also came up with a steal in OT, along with three rebounds.
Holm finished with 13 points to pace Los Altos; Maggie Byrne added 12.
The Eagles (12-6 overall) return to league play Friday at Lynbrook. The SCVAL De Anza Division game is slated to tip off at 6:15 p.m.