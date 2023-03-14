MorganCheli

Mitty’s Morgan Cheli drives to the basket against Salesian in the NorCal Open final. The Los Altos resident scored 15 points in that game and 24 in the state title game.

 Fausto Ibarra/Special to the Town Crier

Hits were hard to come by in Los Altos High’s non-league baseball game at Sacred Heart Prep – the teams combined for just six – but the Eagles didn’t need them to edge the Gators 2-1 Saturday.

Los Altos manufactured both of its runs without a hit and pitchers Sly Cash and Rowan Sims made sure that was enough to beat Sacred Heart Prep.

