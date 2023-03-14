Hits were hard to come by in Los Altos High’s non-league baseball game at Sacred Heart Prep – the teams combined for just six – but the Eagles didn’t need them to edge the Gators 2-1 Saturday.
Los Altos manufactured both of its runs without a hit and pitchers Sly Cash and Rowan Sims made sure that was enough to beat Sacred Heart Prep.
Cash “dominated on the mound,” Eagles coach Gabe Stewart said, allowing only two hits and a run over six innings. Cash struck out four batters along the way and walked just one.
Sims relieved him in the seventh, recording the final three outs after the Gators got a runner into scoring position.
Stewart said Los Altos “put together just enough offense in the middle innings” to eke out the victory. In the third, Kyle
McKinney walked, then advanced on a wild pitch and a ground out before an errant throw on a ball in the dirt brought him home. The Eagles doubled their lead in the fourth after Gareth Cartier walked, advanced to third on a wild pickoff throw and then scored on Cash’s sacrifice fly to center field.
Cartier also doubled in the game for one of Los Altos’ four hits.
The Eagles, who fell 6-2 to visiting Carlmont Thursday, improved to 2-1 overall.
Girls basketball
In perhaps her best performance of the season, Los Altos resident Morgan Cheli scored a team-high 24 points for Mitty in Saturday’s Open Division state final at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Just when it looked like that would be enough to lead the Monarchs to victory, opponent Etiwanda rallied to tie the game in the final minute and then won it 69-67 on Jada Sanders’ last-second putback.
Nine of Cheli’s points came in the fourth quarter, the last two on free throws in the final minute that put Mitty up 67-65.
Cheli, a junior, scored 15 points in the Monarchs’ home win over Salesian in the NorCal final earlier in the week.
Softball
St. Francis opened its season with an 8-0 home rout of Santa Teresa Friday in non-league play.
Jaime Oakland and Hannah Cushing both went 3-for-4 and Chloe Cummings doubled to drive in two runs.
Winning pitcher Kate Munnerlyn allowed four hits and struck out seven batters over five innings.
Boys volleyball
Logan Muir notched 14 kills and three aces in Mountain View’s 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-16 win at Harker Friday. Noah Isaacson added 10 kills for the Spartans, who improved to 1-1 in the SCVAL De Anza Division.
Boys lacrosse
Mountain View evened its record at 1-1 by winning last week’s home opener 15-3 over Hillsdale.
The Spartans scored eight unanswered goals in the first quarter of the March 7 game.
