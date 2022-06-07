Just when it seemed like the St. Francis High baseball team would be hoisting the Northern California Division I championship trophy, De La Salle yanked it away.
The top-seeded Spartans overcame a three-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat No. 2 St. Francis 7-6 Saturday. Ethan Dungo capped the four-run flurry, driving in two runs with a walk-off single.
The visiting Lancers (31-5 overall) twice rallied from deficits in the game, but the Spartans (27-6) were able to pull off the greatest comeback. It marked the second time this season that De La Salle defeated St. Francis.
The Central Coast Section Open Division champion Lancers tied the game at 1 in the fourth when Derek Gile brought home Max Ross with a single. Down 3-1 in the fifth, St. Francis evened the score on Wyatt King’s two-run double and went ahead on a two-run homer by Ross. The Lancers extended their lead to 6-3 in the seventh on Ryan Lee’s single, which drove in Elias Duncan.
Lee finished 3-for-4; Ross and Duncan went 2-for-3.
Reliever Will Bonini, St. Francis’ fourth pitcher of the day, took the loss.
