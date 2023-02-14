Don’t count out the Pinewood School girls basketball team just yet.
After Saturday’s 53-49 non-league loss to Carondelet, a team ranked among the top 20 in the state, the injury-depleted Panthers seemed hopeful about their chances of making some noise in the Central Coast Section playoffs that begin Friday.
“We’re starting to hit our stride,” Pinewood coach Doc Scheppler said. “I think we’re going to do really well.”
Shooting guard Alex Facelo, who scored a game-high 18 points in Saturday’s home loss, raved about the resilience her team has shown since losing point guard Jade Ramirez – the third Panther out for the season with an ACL injury – a month ago.
“It’s been super tough for us under these circumstances, but I’m just super proud of this team,” the junior said. “We’re super young and inexperienced, but I like the progress that we’ve made. We’ve grown so much.”
Facelo added that Pinewood welcomes an invitation to the CCS Open Division – comprising the section’s top eight teams, regardless of school enrollment – even if it presents a much tougher path to the final than CCS Division V would.
“Yes, of course – that’s always the goal,” she said. “I know the coaches will prepare us super well for the playoffs; they always do.”
Scheppler said he expects the Panthers (12-10 overall) to be among the teams selected for the Open at today’s CCS seeding meeting.
“I don’t know what seed we will be and how they will judge our record,” he said. “‘Well, you lost to that team’ – yeah, but we didn’t have Ava.”
That would be senior Ava Uhrich, who wasn’t eligible until Jan. 7 due to transfer rules. The forward, who previously played at Burlingame, has averaged 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds since joining Pinewood. Uhrich scored 12 points against Carondelet (21-5) and grabbed nine rebounds.
Jolyn Ding added 10 points for the Panthers and, more importantly to Scheppler, the sophomore showed signs that she’s settling into her new role as the team’s point guard.
“She never really played the point before (Ramirez was injured),” the coach said. “She was a point guard today. She led our team, she ran our sets; everything was really good.”
Ding’s free throw after being fouled on a successful drive to the basket cut Pinewood’s deficit to 53-49 with 44 seconds left in Saturday’s game. The Panthers had two shots at closing the gap even further, helped by Carondelet missing free throws, but both 3-point tries were off the mark.
Considering how the game began – with the Cougars jumping to a 22-9 lead on the strength of four 3-pointers – Scheppler was pleased with his team’s resolve.
“We’re just happy that we made progress to the point where the only way they had success scoring was off turnovers against the press and then on the offensive boards,” he said. “Those are easy baskets. We gave them too many easy baskets, and that’s what wins games.”
Carondelet’s superior size and depth posed problems for the Panthers most of the afternoon, offsetting its long-distance shooting woes after the first quarter (2-of-17 on 3s). The Cougars totaled 14 second-chance points in the game and made 11 points off turnovers – many of them caused by a full-court press that wore down Pinewood, which used only six players after playing the previous night.
The Panthers never led Saturday, getting as close as 32-29 on Ding’s layin early in the third quarter. Down 53-40 with three minutes to play, Pinewood closed the contest on a 9-0 run spurred by Facelo’s deep 3. She drained six of the Panthers’ 13 made shots from beyond the arc.
“I’m just super happy that I’m starting to hit my shots, because I’ve been in a little bit of a slump lately,” said Facelo, who hit four 3s and totaled 14 points in host Pinewood’s 67-27 league rout of Notre Dame-Belmont Friday. “I feel like I’m finally getting back into it.”
Pinewood was slated to visit Menlo Tuesday, after the Town Crier’s deadline, to close its West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division season. A win guaranteed the Panthers at least a share of the league title.
