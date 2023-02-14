Jolyn Ding

Pinewood’s Jolyn Ding lays up the ball in Saturday’s game.

 Alan Hwang

Don’t count out the Pinewood School girls basketball team just yet.

After Saturday’s 53-49 non-league loss to Carondelet, a team ranked among the top 20 in the state, the injury-depleted Panthers seemed hopeful about their chances of making some noise in the Central Coast Section playoffs that begin Friday.

