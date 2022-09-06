Kaitlyn Lee

Los Altos High’s Kaitlyn Lee tries to get a shot past a pair of Lynbrook blockers last week.

 T. Mallie Brathwaite/Special to the Town Crier

Although the Los Altos High girls volleyball team lacks experience (three seniors) and size (one player over 6 feet), coach Peter Kim is confident the Eagles possess other traits that can lead to a successful season.

“This group embraces playing defense and hustling,” he said. “I think that will carry us.”

