Robert Bilyeu

Los Altos High’s Robert Bilyeu, right, wrestles at 182 pounds against a competitor from Milpitas in last week’s tri-meet.

 T. Mallie Brathwaite/Special to the Town Crier

Earning a split at last week’s tri-meet against Milpitas and Santa Clara derailed Steven Vaughan’s goal of an undefeated league season for his Los Altos High wrestling team, but the coach still has high hopes for his Eagles.

“I expect us to win every dual meet going forward,” he said. “I want us to finish at least second (in the SCVAL El Camino Division) and get everyone to CCS.”

