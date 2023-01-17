Earning a split at last week’s tri-meet against Milpitas and Santa Clara derailed Steven Vaughan’s goal of an undefeated league season for his Los Altos High wrestling team, but the coach still has high hopes for his Eagles.
“I expect us to win every dual meet going forward,” he said. “I want us to finish at least second (in the SCVAL El Camino Division) and get everyone to CCS.”
Hired not long before the season started, Vaughan is pleased with how well his team of 19 varsity wrestlers has progressed since November.
“They have the right attitude and are moving at a good pace,” he said.
The Jan. 11 league opener – Los Altos’ lone home meet of the season – began with a 48-24 loss to Milpitas, but the Eagles bounced back later in the evening to edge Santa Clara 39-36.
Senior Leo Goebel (170 pounds) and freshman Raphael Olteanu (120) were the only Los Altos wrestlers to win their matches against both teams. Goebel – whom Vaughan called “strong hearted” and “strong as a horse” – notched a pin versus Milpitas and won by decision against Santa Clara.
Olteanu pinned both of his foes, scoring 12 points for the Eagles. The former Egan Junior High wrestler “is very dedicated,” according to Vaughan.
First-year wrestler Brian Hernandez (126 pounds) “is the biggest surprise and the most improved on the team,” the coach said. The freshman won via pin against Milpitas and lost a close match to Santa Clara.
Heavyweight Rafael Arce had a bye against Milpitas, then pinned his Santa Clara foe.
“He’s a tough kid and a quick learner,” Vaughan said of the senior and first-year wrestler.
Los Altos has two girls on the team – senior Rachel Bindiger (121 pounds) and junior Karina Asanbekov (111) – and both have impressed the coach.
“They don’t have any wins, but they’ve improved tremendously from the start of the season,” Vaughan said. “They’re dedicated and learning fast. They’re setting a path for other girls to join wrestling.”
The Eagles visit Saratoga at 4:30 p.m. today.
