Over the summer, the California Interscholastic Association – which governs the state’s high school sports – announced a rule change and plans to host a new event this school year.

The organization implemented a temporary bylaw that bans spectators who assault game officials from attending a CIF-organized event. The CIF also agreed to offer its first NCAA-sanctioned summer showcase for boys and girls basketball.

