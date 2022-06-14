Pressure-packed situations aren’t new to Morgan Cheli; she’s played for two section titles, a regional championship and in the state final during her first two seasons with the Mitty High girls basketball team.
Last month, however, the Los Altos resident took the court with more than a trophy on the line – she was playing for the chance to represent her country. Cheli spent the last week of May in Colorado Springs vying for a spot on the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s U17 National Team.
“It was something I’ve never experienced before,” said Cheli, one of 40 players invited to the trials. “It was great in so many ways, but definitely challenging – physically and mentally. Whether I was going to make it or not was the most stressful part.”
At least that stress didn’t last long. USA Basketball revealed June 1 that Cheli was among the 12 girls chosen for the squad, which will compete in the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup next month in Hungary.
“I really wanted it; one of my dreams coming true is making this team,” the 16-year-old said. “I couldn’t be more excited to go with such a talented group of people and represent Team USA.”
That group includes some familiar faces. Jada Williams and Breya Cunningham are on Cheli’s club team, Cal Stars, and Mitty coach Sue Phillips serves as coach of Team USA.
“It’s nice to already have some chemistry with them – there’s a nice comfort level,” Cheli said of Williams and Cunningham, “and it’s exciting to play for my high school coach.”
Phillips, of course, is happy to have Cheli on board, but made it clear that she didn’t have a say in the makeup of the roster.
“My role is strictly head coach,” said Phillips, who is on her fifth coaching assignment for USA Basketball. “The selection committee makes those decisions.”
That said, Phillips wasn’t surprised Cheli made the cut.
“To secure a spot at that level, it takes a combination of skill, basketball IQ and mental toughness,” the coach said. “Morgan checks all the boxes, and then add her ability to play multiple positions.”
The 6-foot-2 Cheli has played every position but center for Mitty, which she led in scoring, assists, rebounds, 3-point percentage and steals as a sophomore last season.
“Versatility is probably one of my greatest strengths,” said Cheli, who attended Pinewood School from kindergarten through eighth grade. “I can fill up the stat sheet. I can defend a guard to a post player. I pass the ball well and shoot well.”
The selection committee apparently took notice of these traits – and so have college coaches. Cheli said last week that she has already received more than 15 scholarship offers. The list includes just about every school in the Pac-12 Conference – including Stanford, Cal, UCLA and Oregon – along with Ivy League schools such as Princeton and Pennsylvania.
“I’m super thankful,” said Cheli, adding that she doesn’t plan to commit to a college until next summer.
This summer, Cheli is focused on helping Team USA win the World Cup. The Americans are the defending champs and ranked No. 1 in the world, but Cheli doesn’t expect the title to come easy.
“We have a good target on our backs,” she said. “Everyone has talented teams, but we have a ton of talent and competitiveness, and a great shot at winning. We’ll do everything we can to leave with the gold.”
Phillips, who coached the 2014 squad that grabbed gold, noted that many of the teams the U.S. will face have the advantage of playing together longer.
“We have a short amount of time to create chemistry amongst the team and play with a high level of synergy,” she said.
Team USA won’t reconvene until June 25, training for five days in Colorado Springs before departing for Europe. After a five-day stop in Spain for a friendly tournament, the Americans head to Hungary for the World Cup, scheduled July 9-17.
Cheli’s family will be there to watch, though she doesn’t anticipate spending much time with those she called “my biggest fans.” For Cheli, this isn’t a vacation – it’s a business trip.
“There won’t be much time to see the sights, but I’ll see lots of gyms,” she said. “I never have a lot of free time anyway, because basketball is my passion.”
