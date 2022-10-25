Herrera

Robert Herrera stands behind a banner at his party commemorating 50 years in coaching. More than 100 people attended the event.

 Courtesy of the Herrera Family

This was one instance where Robert Herrera could be forgiven for not showing up early. There was no way his wife, Barbara, was going to get him to his own surprise party – a celebration of his 50 years in coaching – too soon.

Herrera, who has coached a slew of youth and high school sports teams in the community since the 1970s, is known for his punctuality.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.