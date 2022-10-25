This was one instance where Robert Herrera could be forgiven for not showing up early. There was no way his wife, Barbara, was going to get him to his own surprise party – a celebration of his 50 years in coaching – too soon.
Herrera, who has coached a slew of youth and high school sports teams in the community since the 1970s, is known for his punctuality.
“If you’re on time, you’re late. To me, on time is being 15 minutes early,” the Mountain View native told the Town Crier. “They call it ‘Robert’s time,’ and they still talk about it.”
“They” refers to many of the estimated 1,000 athletes Herrera has coached over the years in softball, football, baseball and basketball. Some of them were among the 130 party guests Oct. 15 at the Historic Adobe Building in Mountain View. Other attendees included family members, fellow coaches and parents of players he’s worked with.
“I got out of the car to see all these people,” he said. “I was overwhelmed.”
Herrera added that he had no clue Barbara and their kids had such a surprise in store.
“They were deceitful,” he said with a chuckle. “They kept it a secret for many months.”
The conspirators included daughter Jennifer Saul-Klein, who couldn’t be prouder of her father.
“It wasn’t until we started kicking around the idea of celebrating my dad’s coaching career that it sunk in just how monumental his contribution to the community has been,” she said in an email. “… Fifty years of providing a safe place for kids to be kids. Fifty years of coaching beyond the game – teaching life lessons in responsibility, respect, teamwork and punctuality. Fifty years and a thousand kids.”
Coaching comeback
Saul-Klein was the one who convinced Herrera to return to coaching in 2010 after a two-year hiatus.
“I took time off because I started to wonder why I did so much traveling when my family was home,” said the 68-year-old, who had been coaching a travel softball team. “Jennifer said to me, ‘You’ve changed. You’re not happy when you’re not coaching.’”
Herrera agreed to coach a local recreational softball team – if Saul-Klein and older sister Kristin worked alongside him. They spent four years with Mountain View Los Altos Girls Softball.
Years earlier, Herrera had to compete against his daughters in softball. He coached the Mountain View High team in the early 2000s, when his girls were playing for rival Los Altos High.
“It was a crazy thing to play against my daughters. My whole family was there and sat on my daughters’ side; I was alone on my side,” Herrera recalled of the April 2002 game. “Jennifer won it with a blooper. … They still bring it up to keep me in check.”
Herrera now coaches the team at Los Altos, which has improved dramatically since he took over in 2017. The Eagles won the SCVAL De Anza Division in 2021, losing only two games in that pandemic-shortened season, and made history last spring. Los Altos claimed its first Central Coast Section title in 27 years and advanced all the way to the Northern California Division V final.
“It was a wonderful run,” said Herrera, who has committed to return as coach in the spring.
Returning to LAHS
This isn’t his first stint at Los Altos; Herrera served as an assistant football coach at the school in the 1990s. He coached at the junior-varsity level in 1996 and joined varsity the next year as offensive coordinator. In 1998, the Eagles led their league in offense and made the playoffs for the first time in 13 years.
“That was a fun time,” Herrera said.
He moved on to Saratoga High before son Bobby (Class of 2005) attended Los Altos but did coach him years earlier in Pop Warner. It was Herrera’s second go-round in the youth football league. He had spent eight years, starting in 1977, coaching the Palo Alto Knights, leaning on his experience as a backup quarterback at the old Mountain View High.
“I was third string – I was puny,” said Herrera, who graduated in 1972, “but I got to listen to the coaches yell at the first- and second-stringers and learned a lot.”
Herrera added that he also started attending coaching clinics, something he still does, because “there’s no end to learning.”
Especially when you’ve coached as many sports as Herrera has the past half-century.
Starting at age 16 as a recreation leader for the city of Mountain View, he next served in a similar capacity in Palo Alto, coaching grade-school basketball, among other sports. He next coached Little League and Babe Ruth baseball (Herrera played the sport in high school). Then came Pop Warner, which led to him landing the job of JV football coach at Gunn High. By the late 1980s, Herrera moved to Palo Alto High, spending nearly a decade as the JV football coach.
Switching to softball
In the mid-1990s, Herrera added softball to his coaching resume. He coached his girls in Los Altos Little League’s newly formed softball league.
“That was my first venture coaching my daughters,” Herrera said. “We won the first District 44 championship (in softball), which was pretty cool.”
The past 20 years, Herrera has primarily coached softball at the club and high school level. He currently serves as program director and coach for Silicon Valley Fusion, a high-level travel team.
Herrera, who last year retired as a service unit manager at Kaiser Permanente in Mountain View, noted that he couldn’t have coached all these teams over the years without the support of his employers.
“I had wonderful bosses who understood the value of community service and how important coaching was to me,” he said. “I’m glad they allowed me to do that.”
As for how much longer Herrera plans to coach, he said “at least until 70.” But if his daughters have their way, it will be even longer.
“They say they want me to coach their kids, and the oldest one is 7,” he said. “I’d be happy to help out, as long as I’m not in a wheelchair. I still enjoy coaching. It’s great interacting with the kids. It keeps me young, keeps me going and in shape.”
